Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 7 April

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kenilworth on Wednesday.

"...took a big step back in the right direction when second over this course and distance last month..."

Timeform on Lucky Dancer

#3 Galiek Yo Baby - Kenilworth R4 (13:25 BST)

Galiek Yo Baby produced her best effort yet when filling the runner-up spot at Durbanville last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard in this maiden, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the sixth attempt. Boldly Go and Alloway Grove could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#1 Rockin' Ringo - Kenilworth R5 (14:05 BST)

Rockin' Ringo and Royal Watch bring the strongest form credentials into this handicap. Royal Watch is still lightly raced and arrives here on the back of a good third at Durbanville, but preference is for Rockin' Ringo, who is a four-time winner at this course and has dropped to a fair mark judged on the pick of his form. Night Song is fancied to emerge as the best of the rest.

#9 Lucky Dancer - Kenilworth R8 (16:00 BST)

Lucky Dancer took a big step back in the right direction when second over this course and distance last month, passing the post just half a length behind the winner. He looks sure to mount a bold bid to go one place better if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Path of Choice and Zeb to complete the shortlist.

Kenilworth (RSA) 7th Apr (R4 1200m Mdn)

Wednesday 7 April, 1.25pm

Boldly Go
Alloway Grove
Galiek Yo Baby
Madeline
Soul Control
Quick Breeze
Kenilworth (RSA) 7th Apr (R5 1800m Hcap)

Wednesday 7 April, 2.05pm

Rockin Ringo
Night Song
Destin
Heartbreak Hotel
Royal Watch
Kariba Hall
Kenilworth (RSA) 7th Apr (R8 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 7 April, 4.00pm

Giacomo Puccini
Gallic Tribe
Jeans Man
Zeb
All About Al
Fort Red
Path Of Choice
Alpha Pappa
Lucky Dancer
Dollar Brand
Elusive Tango
Able Surprise
