Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 7 April

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kenilworth on Wednesday.
"...took a big step back in the right direction when second over this course and distance last month..."
Timeform on Lucky Dancer
#3 Galiek Yo Baby - Kenilworth R4 (13:25 BST)
Galiek Yo Baby produced her best effort yet when filling the runner-up spot at Durbanville last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard in this maiden, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the sixth attempt. Boldly Go and Alloway Grove could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.
#1 Rockin' Ringo - Kenilworth R5 (14:05 BST)
Rockin' Ringo and Royal Watch bring the strongest form credentials into this handicap. Royal Watch is still lightly raced and arrives here on the back of a good third at Durbanville, but preference is for Rockin' Ringo, who is a four-time winner at this course and has dropped to a fair mark judged on the pick of his form. Night Song is fancied to emerge as the best of the rest.
#9 Lucky Dancer - Kenilworth R8 (16:00 BST)
Lucky Dancer took a big step back in the right direction when second over this course and distance last month, passing the post just half a length behind the winner. He looks sure to mount a bold bid to go one place better if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Path of Choice and Zeb to complete the shortlist.
