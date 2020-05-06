Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 6 May

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday...
"...has recorded decent speed figures in relation to the rest of this field on his last couple of outings..."
Timeform on Analyzeyourvision
#1 Analyzeyourvision - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)
Analyzeyourvision has recorded decent speed figures in relation to the rest of this field on his last couple of outings and may have a bit more progression to come on just his fifth start. Old Fort may be next best, while Saison is worth a second glance at what should be a big price.
#3 Hopeful Growth - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)
Hopeful Growth returned from a 294-day layoff to finish a fine second at Gulfstream last time and can go one better in a race that doesn't look as deep. Good Credence should strip fitter for her comeback and can provide the main threat, while Bridge Dance is another to factor into the equation.
#10 What a Hoot - Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)
This race looks a touch weaker than the one in which What a Hoot finished third last time, and that form was franked when the runner-up scored next time. An outside post shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience given there should be a lively pace on, and he can come home ahead of Cpl Dionico.