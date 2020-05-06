Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 6 May

#1 Analyzeyourvision - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)

Analyzeyourvision has recorded decent speed figures in relation to the rest of this field on his last couple of outings and may have a bit more progression to come on just his fifth start. Old Fort may be next best, while Saison is worth a second glance at what should be a big price.

#3 Hopeful Growth - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)

Hopeful Growth returned from a 294-day layoff to finish a fine second at Gulfstream last time and can go one better in a race that doesn't look as deep. Good Credence should strip fitter for her comeback and can provide the main threat, while Bridge Dance is another to factor into the equation.

#10 What a Hoot - Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)

This race looks a touch weaker than the one in which What a Hoot finished third last time, and that form was franked when the runner-up scored next time. An outside post shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience given there should be a lively pace on, and he can come home ahead of Cpl Dionico.