Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 6 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday...

"...has recorded decent speed figures in relation to the rest of this field on his last couple of outings..."

Timeform on Analyzeyourvision

#1 Analyzeyourvision - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)

Analyzeyourvision has recorded decent speed figures in relation to the rest of this field on his last couple of outings and may have a bit more progression to come on just his fifth start. Old Fort may be next best, while Saison is worth a second glance at what should be a big price.

#3 Hopeful Growth - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)

Hopeful Growth returned from a 294-day layoff to finish a fine second at Gulfstream last time and can go one better in a race that doesn't look as deep. Good Credence should strip fitter for her comeback and can provide the main threat, while Bridge Dance is another to factor into the equation.

#10 What a Hoot - Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)

This race looks a touch weaker than the one in which What a Hoot finished third last time, and that form was franked when the runner-up scored next time. An outside post shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience given there should be a lively pace on, and he can come home ahead of Cpl Dionico.

Recommended bets

#1 Analyzeyourvision – Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)
#3 Hopeful Growth – Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)
#10 What a Hoot – Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)

Tampa (US) 6th May (R3 7f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 6 May, 7.00pm

Analyzeyourvision
Lastfortinofamily
Drill Bit
Fifth Of November
Rionero
Saison
Mr. Hand Full
Wheelbarrelbrothrs
Gimmeabreak
Full Moon Rising
In Honor Of Artie
Tampa (US) 6th May (R4 7f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 6 May, 7.30pm

Bridge Dancer
Hopeful Growth
Lovielee
Chicks Shadow
Gogo Shoes
Judys Way
Tampa (US) 6th May (R6 1m1f Claim)

Wednesday 6 May, 8.30pm

Upper Crown
Circle Away
Americas Simmard
Cpl. Dionicio
American River
Fledermaus
Big Rig
Nicole Munnings
Osvaldo
What A Hoot
Sunshines Out
Timeform,

