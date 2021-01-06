Timeform US SmartPlays: Wendnesday 6 January

#6 Foxy Mischief - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10)

A narrow winner over this C&D last month, Foxy Mischief is in decent nick at present and looks to have good claims of following up. Italian Justice makes appeal on stable debut and is taken to get second, while Suzie'ssteppinout is another to factor in.

#7 Marialuisa - Tampa Bay R3 (18:40)

Marialuisa was beaten only narrowly into second on her most recent start and can go one better in this similar contest. Bizness Beauty is facing an easier assignment than last time and appeals as best of the rest. Kaufy Futures makes up the three.

#4 My Brothersledge - Tampa Bay R7 (20:50)

My Brothersledge was below form last time but looks worth another chance to prove that running all wrong. Bourbon Tan forced too fast a pace on his most recent outing and is likely to be on the premises with a more sensible ride. Vintner is another who requires a closer look.

