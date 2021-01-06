Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 6 January

#8 Rock Flight - Greyville R4 (12:10 GMT)

Rock Flight has shown improved form in each of her three starts so far, not beaten far over 1400m at this track last time. The step up in trip should suit on both pedigree and run style and she sets a healthy standard on form. Queen Isabella is probably the biggest threat.

#2 Born To Perform - Greyville R5 (12:50 GMT)

Born To Perform's last win came in a listed event over 1600m on the turf track here in March and he took a step back in the right direction when not beaten far over the same distance on the all-weather track last time. The step up in trip now looks a good move and he is handicapped to go well. Techno Captain and Run To Denmark also command respect.

#2 Leslies Pathtofame - Greyville R8 (14:35 GMT)

This looks open, but four-time course winner Leslies Pathtofame looks the value bet. He wasn't at his best over the minimum trip last time but the extra emphasis on stamina now will be right up his street and he has dropped a fair way in the weights since his last win. Roy's Magic also makes the shortlist, while Bordeaux can't be ruled out of it, either.

