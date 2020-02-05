Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February

#5 Lil's Turn - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10)

Lil's Turn is best forgiven her last run when bumped at the start before ending up three wide. She is better than she could show there and can get back to winning ways, having been in fine form before that recent reverse. Blazing Brooke may be next best.

#3 Melissani - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)

Melissani drops into a maiden claimer for the first time and can get off the mark at fifth time of asking. Sweet Leaf didn't fare well on dirt last time but will be a threat back on the turf, while newcomer Bad Pay is another worth keeping an eye on.

#3 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

An interesting starter allowance contest that can go the way of Wish Upon, who was contesting stronger races than this in New York last year. An 81-day freshening should see her returning in good heart, and she can get the better of recent C&D winner Crown and Sugar.