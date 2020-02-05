To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February

Horses leaving the stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today

Timeform head to Tampa Bay for their best bets on Wednesday...

"An 81-day freshening should see her returning in good heart..."

Timeform on Wish Upon

#5 Lil's Turn - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10)

Lil's Turn is best forgiven her last run when bumped at the start before ending up three wide. She is better than she could show there and can get back to winning ways, having been in fine form before that recent reverse. Blazing Brooke may be next best.

#3 Melissani - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)

Melissani drops into a maiden claimer for the first time and can get off the mark at fifth time of asking. Sweet Leaf didn't fare well on dirt last time but will be a threat back on the turf, while newcomer Bad Pay is another worth keeping an eye on.

#3 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

An interesting starter allowance contest that can go the way of Wish Upon, who was contesting stronger races than this in New York last year. An 81-day freshening should see her returning in good heart, and she can get the better of recent C&D winner Crown and Sugar.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#5 Lil's Turn - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10)
#3 Melissani - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)
#3 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles