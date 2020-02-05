Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February
Timeform head to Tampa Bay for their best bets on Wednesday...
"An 81-day freshening should see her returning in good heart..."
Timeform on Wish Upon
#5 Lil's Turn - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10)
Lil's Turn is best forgiven her last run when bumped at the start before ending up three wide. She is better than she could show there and can get back to winning ways, having been in fine form before that recent reverse. Blazing Brooke may be next best.
#3 Melissani - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)
Melissani drops into a maiden claimer for the first time and can get off the mark at fifth time of asking. Sweet Leaf didn't fare well on dirt last time but will be a threat back on the turf, while newcomer Bad Pay is another worth keeping an eye on.
#3 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
An interesting starter allowance contest that can go the way of Wish Upon, who was contesting stronger races than this in New York last year. An 81-day freshening should see her returning in good heart, and she can get the better of recent C&D winner Crown and Sugar.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
#5 Lil's Turn - Tampa Bay R2 (18:10)
#3 Melissani - Tampa Bay R3 (18:45)
#3 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.