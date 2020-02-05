Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February

#10 Windy Flight - Scottsville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Windy Flight followed up his course-and-distance victory with another narrow win at Flamingo Park last time. He arrives here bidding for the hat-trick and is likely to take plenty of stopping. Hardfallingrain has been running respectably in some competitive races of late and looks the main danger now returned to calmer waters, while Moshav makes up the shortlist.

#5 Learning To Fly - Scottsville R7 (14:05 GMT)

Having previously finished runner-up in a maiden that produced two subsequent winners, Learning To Fly ran well to grab fourth in a strong contest at this course last month. He has strong form in the context of this race and is going to be hard to beat, with Black Fox the most realistic option for second.

#6 Luxemburg - Scottsville R8 (14:40 GMT)

Luxemburg is yet to break his maiden in ten attempts, but has been in good heart of late and today could be the day he opens his account. Ron's Joy wasn't too far back when fourth at Greyville last time and looks the main danger, while Declaration Of War is another to bear in mind.