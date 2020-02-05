To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February

Horses in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Scottsville on Wednesday...

"...has strong form in the context of this race and is going to be hard to beat..."

Timeform on Learning To Fly

#10 Windy Flight - Scottsville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Windy Flight followed up his course-and-distance victory with another narrow win at Flamingo Park last time. He arrives here bidding for the hat-trick and is likely to take plenty of stopping. Hardfallingrain has been running respectably in some competitive races of late and looks the main danger now returned to calmer waters, while Moshav makes up the shortlist.

#5 Learning To Fly - Scottsville R7 (14:05 GMT)

Having previously finished runner-up in a maiden that produced two subsequent winners, Learning To Fly ran well to grab fourth in a strong contest at this course last month. He has strong form in the context of this race and is going to be hard to beat, with Black Fox the most realistic option for second.

#6 Luxemburg - Scottsville R8 (14:40 GMT)

Luxemburg is yet to break his maiden in ten attempts, but has been in good heart of late and today could be the day he opens his account. Ron's Joy wasn't too far back when fourth at Greyville last time and looks the main danger, while Declaration Of War is another to bear in mind.

Scots (RSA) 5th Feb (R6 1000m Hcap)

Wednesday 5 February, 10.35am

Hardfallingrain
La Bella
Vendee Globe
We Light The Fire
Moshav
Hampton Court
Blaze Of Silk
Windy Flight

Scots (RSA) 5th Feb (R7 1500m Plt)

Wednesday 5 February, 10.35am

Fade To Black
Lets Blaze
King Julian
The Appeal
Learning To Fly
Dark Fate
Tiger Tank
Cardboard Cowboy
Pafuri
Kruispad
Backpacker
Master Dante
Black Fox

Scots (RSA) 5th Feb (R8 1500m plt)

Wednesday 5 February, 10.35am

Fortified
Astute Palace
Red Vision
August Red
Mr Rabe
Luxemburg
On The Bayou
Painting The Sky
Declaration Of War
Backgammon
Zombie
Pure Quality
Straight Shooter
Rons Joy
Red Wolf

Timeform,

