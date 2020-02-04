Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 February

Back

Polish - 16:45 Ludlow

Polish shaped well emerging from the pack to get closest to a potentially useful winner on his hurdles debut at Taunton last month. That is the best form on offer in this race and, with further improvement expected, he is a confident selection to land the spoils on just his second outing for Fergal O'Brien.

Lay

Jem Scuttle - 14:30 Southwell

Jem Scuttle is down to a good mark and ran creditably on the back of a wind operation when runner-up over this course and distance last month, but again showed his quirks when hanging right late on. He is well treated if able to build on his recent performance, but is ultimately an unreliable sort who is best treated with caution.

Smart Stat

Deleyll - 18:40 Wolverhampton

21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at Wolverhampton

Deleyll confirmed his return to form when resuming winning ways at Kempton last month, making good use of his stamina in a strongly run affair. He still looks to be on a fair mark following a 2 lb rise and, considering he has previously won over this course and distance, he is taken to land back-to-back victories.