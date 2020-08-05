Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 August

#5 Wildlife Safari - Scottsville R7 (14:25)

Wildlife Safari twice hit the frame over this course and distance before landing the odds at Greyville back in March. He arguably found the step up to Grade 3 class, as well as the longer trip, too much when tenth at the latter course last time, but this looks a much easier task and he is taken to return to winning ways now back in calmer waters. Before Noon looks competitive on form and is the clear danger, while Favour may be the one to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

#4 Queen Of Alamo - Scottsville R8 (15:00)

Queen Of Alamo came close to making a winning return to action when narrowly missing at Greyville in June before finishing a respectable third over this course and distance last time. She is in good form at present and just about gets the nod in this company. Coyote Girl looks the pick of the remainder, while Her Royal Majesty is another worth considering.

#9 Miss Khalifa - Scottsville R9 (15:30)

Miss Khalifa was only beaten a length in a handicap at this venue last time and she looks to be in with a big chance of going close again from the same mark. Bella Bellarina has been in consistent form this year and looks the pick for second, while Colour Of Light is another who should not be taken lightly.