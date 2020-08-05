To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 5 August

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Scottsville on Wednesday...

"...this looks a much easier task and he is taken to return to winning ways..."

Timeform on Wildlife Safari

#5 Wildlife Safari - Scottsville R7 (14:25)

Wildlife Safari twice hit the frame over this course and distance before landing the odds at Greyville back in March. He arguably found the step up to Grade 3 class, as well as the longer trip, too much when tenth at the latter course last time, but this looks a much easier task and he is taken to return to winning ways now back in calmer waters. Before Noon looks competitive on form and is the clear danger, while Favour may be the one to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

#4 Queen Of Alamo - Scottsville R8 (15:00)

Queen Of Alamo came close to making a winning return to action when narrowly missing at Greyville in June before finishing a respectable third over this course and distance last time. She is in good form at present and just about gets the nod in this company. Coyote Girl looks the pick of the remainder, while Her Royal Majesty is another worth considering.

#9 Miss Khalifa - Scottsville R9 (15:30)

Miss Khalifa was only beaten a length in a handicap at this venue last time and she looks to be in with a big chance of going close again from the same mark. Bella Bellarina has been in consistent form this year and looks the pick for second, while Colour Of Light is another who should not be taken lightly.

Scots (RSA) 5th Aug (R7 2400m Hcap)

Wednesday 5 August, 2.25pm

Back Lay
Irish Wonder Girl
Merlin From Berlin
Bayview Express
Wildlife Safari
Jack Of Hearts
Before Noon
Favour
Tyrells Bullet
Scots (RSA) 5th Aug (R8 1000m Hcap)

Wednesday 5 August, 3.00pm

Back Lay
Boeing City
Candy Galore
Madame Patrice
Queen Of Alamo
Travelling Light
Wildly In Love
Croisette
Whizz Of Odds
Naoshima
Her Royal Majesty
Coyote Girl
Impressive Duchess
Be Happy
Scots (RSA) 5th Aug (R9 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 5 August, 3.30pm

Back Lay
Royal View
Academic Gold
Brunilda
Hareer
Retail Therapy
Supreme Win
Someone Exciting
Satara
Miss Khalifa
Soiree
Colour Of Light
Rainbow Unicorn
Simply Scrumptious
Bella Bellarina
Timeform,

