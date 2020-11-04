To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 November

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...looks one to be interested in here..."

Timeform on Masters Beauty

#4 Lady Quin - Greyville R6 (13:33)

Lady Quin opened her account in good style in July, and lost little in defeat last time, so looks the pick of the weights on her first start for a new stable. Sea Sponge could prove the main danger, while Viking Red is another to bear in mind.

#2 Masters Beauty - Greyville R7 (14:08)

Masters Beauty remains with only one win to her name, and that came back in March, but she hasn't been beaten far on her last two starts, so looks one to be interested in here. Bell Jar is fancied to get the better of the others, while Super Fluke looks another to consider.

#11 Leslies Pathtofame - Greyville R8 (14:45)

Leslies Pathtofame's recent efforts have had a lot to like about them and he just about gets the nod in this company. Spanish Fort could be the one to take advantage if the selection underperforms, while Jonathan is also in the running for some place money at least.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Lady Quin - Greyville R6 (13:33)
#2 Masters Beauty - Greyville R7 (14:08)
#11 Leslies Pathtofame - Greyville R8 (14:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Grey (RSA) 4th Nov (R6 1800m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 1.33pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1 Viking Red
2 Piquillin
3 Garlin
4 Lady Quin
5 Rocket Rhumba
6 Gravitation
7 Queraris Cowboy
8 Prince Charming
9 Regent Seven
10 Sea Sponge
11 Isikheto
12 Dom Seguidor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Grey (RSA) 4th Nov (R7 1900m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 2.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1 Lady Sharon
2 Masters Beauty
3 Cozy Dot Com
4 Chatty Cathy
5 Sheiks Storm
6 Snatched
7 Green Ice
8 Bell Jar
9 To The Max
11 Parkdale
12 Adorable Analia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Grey (RSA) 4th Nov (R8 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 4 November, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1 Duran
3 What A Sarah
4 Elegant General
5 Burnt Rock
7 West Of Seattle
8 Spanish Fort
9 Senor Don
10 Rocket Fire
11 Leslies Pathtofame
12 Jonathan
13 Calvino
14 Purple Powahouse
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles