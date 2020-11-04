Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 November

#4 Lady Quin - Greyville R6 (13:33)

Lady Quin opened her account in good style in July, and lost little in defeat last time, so looks the pick of the weights on her first start for a new stable. Sea Sponge could prove the main danger, while Viking Red is another to bear in mind.

#2 Masters Beauty - Greyville R7 (14:08)

Masters Beauty remains with only one win to her name, and that came back in March, but she hasn't been beaten far on her last two starts, so looks one to be interested in here. Bell Jar is fancied to get the better of the others, while Super Fluke looks another to consider.

#11 Leslies Pathtofame - Greyville R8 (14:45)

Leslies Pathtofame's recent efforts have had a lot to like about them and he just about gets the nod in this company. Spanish Fort could be the one to take advantage if the selection underperforms, while Jonathan is also in the running for some place money at least.