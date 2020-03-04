Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

#7 Lem Me Tell Ya - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Lem Me Tell Ya had been in good form prior to running badly last time, but that came in a better race than this, and he looks worth giving another chance to. Venezuelan Warrior may be next best, while Johnny U can also grab a place.

#5 Travel Agent - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)

Travel Agent has been running well of late and now goes-first-off-the claim for trainer Thomas Foley. He can get off to a winning start for new connections, with Catch Ya Later Bro and Alrahaal rated the biggest dangers.

#6 Street Prayer - Penn National R4 (00:22)

Street Prayer is coming off a 124-day break while dropping in class for trainer Michael Trombetta, and he can make his return a winning one. Stable Companion Casper Slew can make it an exacta for the Trombetta barn, while Beach Treasure is also considered.

