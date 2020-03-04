Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

Tampa (US) 4th Mar (R5 7f Claim)
Wednesday 4 March, 5.40pm
Timeform identify their three best bets at Tampa Bay and Penn National on Wednesday...
"...dropping in class for trainer Michael Trombetta, and he can make his return a winning one..."
Timeform on Street Prayer
#7 Lem Me Tell Ya - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
Lem Me Tell Ya had been in good form prior to running badly last time, but that came in a better race than this, and he looks worth giving another chance to. Venezuelan Warrior may be next best, while Johnny U can also grab a place.
#5 Travel Agent - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)
Travel Agent has been running well of late and now goes-first-off-the claim for trainer Thomas Foley. He can get off to a winning start for new connections, with Catch Ya Later Bro and Alrahaal rated the biggest dangers.
#6 Street Prayer - Penn National R4 (00:22)
Street Prayer is coming off a 124-day break while dropping in class for trainer Michael Trombetta, and he can make his return a winning one. Stable Companion Casper Slew can make it an exacta for the Trombetta barn, while Beach Treasure is also considered.
#7 Lem Me Tell Ya – Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
#5 Travel Agent – Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)
#6 Street Prayer – Penn National R4 (00:22)
