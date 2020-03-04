To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

Racing on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform identify their three best bets at Tampa Bay and Penn National on Wednesday...

"...dropping in class for trainer Michael Trombetta, and he can make his return a winning one..."

Timeform on Street Prayer

#7 Lem Me Tell Ya - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Lem Me Tell Ya had been in good form prior to running badly last time, but that came in a better race than this, and he looks worth giving another chance to. Venezuelan Warrior may be next best, while Johnny U can also grab a place.

#5 Travel Agent - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)

Travel Agent has been running well of late and now goes-first-off-the claim for trainer Thomas Foley. He can get off to a winning start for new connections, with Catch Ya Later Bro and Alrahaal rated the biggest dangers.

#6 Street Prayer - Penn National R4 (00:22)

Street Prayer is coming off a 124-day break while dropping in class for trainer Michael Trombetta, and he can make his return a winning one. Stable Companion Casper Slew can make it an exacta for the Trombetta barn, while Beach Treasure is also considered.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Lem Me Tell Ya – Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
#5 Travel Agent – Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)
#6 Street Prayer – Penn National R4 (00:22)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 4th Mar (R5 7f Claim)

Wednesday 4 March, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ox Trot
Johnny U
Venezuelan Warrior
Sammys Mineshaft
Deficit Hawk
Perfetto
Lem Me Tel Ya
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 4th Mar (R6 1m Claim)

Wednesday 4 March, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fledermaus
Romancing The Cat
Soul Kitten
Cpl. Dionicio
Travel Agent
Homers Magic
Catch Ya Later Bro
Embattled
More Than Teddy
Alrahaal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Penn (US) 4th Mar (R4 6f Claim)

Wednesday 4 March, 11.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Knockturn Alley
Casper Slew
Spin Lightning
Johnny Wishbone
I B Charly
Street Prayer
Beach Treasure
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles