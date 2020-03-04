Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

#11 Jonathan - Greyville R4 (12:40 GMT)

Jonathan was beaten only narrowly on his most recent outing at this venue and should give another good account if arriving in the same sort of form. Peter Piper and Viking Red are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#2 Winter Sun - Greyville R6 (13:55 GMT)

Winter Sun has been found a much easier task than when well held in a Grade 3 here last time, and she can probably afford to be a bit below her best and still get back to winning ways in an ordinary heat. Dive Captain is feared most ahead of Different Light.

#9 Learning To Fly - Greyville R8 (15:05 GMT)

Learning To Fly and Transonic have the best form on offer in this line-up, with marginal preference for the former now back at the scene of his standout performance in November. Lord Caro completes the shortlist.

