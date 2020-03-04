To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Greyville on Wednesday...

"...back at the scene of his standout performance in November..."

Timeform on Learning To Fly

#11 Jonathan - Greyville R4 (12:40 GMT)

Jonathan was beaten only narrowly on his most recent outing at this venue and should give another good account if arriving in the same sort of form. Peter Piper and Viking Red are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#2 Winter Sun - Greyville R6 (13:55 GMT)

Winter Sun has been found a much easier task than when well held in a Grade 3 here last time, and she can probably afford to be a bit below her best and still get back to winning ways in an ordinary heat. Dive Captain is feared most ahead of Different Light.

#9 Learning To Fly - Greyville R8 (15:05 GMT)

Learning To Fly and Transonic have the best form on offer in this line-up, with marginal preference for the former now back at the scene of his standout performance in November. Lord Caro completes the shortlist.

Grey (RSA) 4th Mar (R4 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 4 March, 10.55am

Back Lay
Enterthedebutante
Rocky Coast
Tom Bombadil
Roys Taxi
Final Assembly
Peter Piper
Candle Cove
Grande Maestro
Fly By Skye
Viking Red
Jonathan
Putchini
Grey (RSA) 4th Mar (R6 1200m Plt)

Wednesday 4 March, 10.55am

Back Lay
Royal View
Winter Sun
Different Light
Bling A Ding Ding
Kildonan Bay
Berry Flambeau
Dive Captain
Sanskrift
Grey (RSA) 4th Mar (R8 1200m Plt)

Wednesday 4 March, 10.55am

Back Lay
My Blue Safari
Shining Bright
Lord Caro
Meteoreight
Mindfield
Drambuie
Handshake Promise
Learning To Fly
Transonic
Solicitor General
Elegantly Sexy
Atacama Raid
Timeform,

