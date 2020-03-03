Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 4 March

Back

Pull Together - 15:50 Catterick

A fairly useful winning hurdler, Pull Together was likely to have fared best of those that forced the strong pace before departing at the last in this race last year, but showed enough on that occasion to suggest he is a chaser of interest. He should strip fitter for his reappearance run, when third at Fakenham in November, and remains with plenty of potential for better over fences, so looks worth chancing to get off the mark.

Lay

Felix - 17:15 Kempton

Felix completed his hat-trick at Lingfield in January, but never really got going when failing to beat a horse home at Wolverhampton last month. He struggled for any fluency after blowing the start that day, and is in need of a big performance here in order to bounce back against a field full of horses on the up.

Smart Stat

Glendun - 18:15 Kempton

£11.00 - James Eustace's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

After a reasonably satisfactory spell over hurdles, including when twice hitting the crossbar in September, Glendun resumes all-weather racing on a tempting mark. He was last seen in this sphere in November 2018, so has a bit to prove, but his yard certainly know how to ready one, and this looks a good opportunity for him to make his return to the Flat a successful one.