Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 March

#8 Gentleman's Way - Greyville R6 (13:55)

Gentleman's Way is a four-time course winner, including when producing a career best to run out a two-length winner here last month. That form has been franked since and a repeat of that effort should see him very difficult to beat. Hammam finished third to the selection last time and can once again fill the places, while Majorca Palace also merits consideration.

#6 Stella Act - Greyville R7 (14:30)

Stella Act showed much improved form to win a Scottsville handicap over this trip in January, finishing three and a quarter lengths clear of Flashy Katrine, and there is no reason to think she cannot confirm those placings with that reopposing rival here. Whizz Of Odds gets the vote for third.

#12 Diamondsandpearls - Greyville R8 (15:05)

A five-time winner at this course, Diamondsandpearls looked right back to her best when a good length second in a Scottsville handicap in January, losing out to Preferential. Those two face off again today, but Diamondsandpearls has a 3 lb pull at the weights, so she gets the vote to reverse the form. Electric Surge makes up the shortlist.