Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 June

#3 Madita - Belmont Park R6 (20:59)

Madita may not have set the world alight in her two runs since shipping to the US, but her form in her native Germany stands up to the closest scrutiny, particularly in the context of a race like this, and she ought to be breaking her stateside duck sooner rather than later. Am Impazible and Bossy Bride look the pick of the remainder.

#12 Cross Border - Belmont Park R8 (22:04)

Cross Border's recent form reads very well in the context of this race, including when nailed late on in a Gulfstream Group 3 event on his final outing in January. He boasts an excellent chance at the weights and could be the one to beat. Hidden Scroll should appreciate this drop in grade and can emerge as the best of the remainder.

#1 Rushing Fall - Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

It is impossible to knock Rushing Fall's form, with the now five-year-old raking up eight wins from her 11 runs, including four at the highest level. She can be excused her below par performance at Keeneland on her latest outing, possibly getting too far back to mount a real challenge, and should be able to bounce back to winning ways now having her sights lowered. Got Stormy has better claims than most and could be the one to chase home the selection.