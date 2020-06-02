To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 3 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Randwick on Wednesday...

"...will be very hard to hold out when produced in the straight."

Timeform on Big Bad Bruce

#1 Agassi - Randwick R5 (06:10)

Hampered at the start, Agassi faded into sixth on the heavy track here last start, but he has come in for plenty of market support in recent races and looks worth another chance in this slightly weaker contest. He has the speed to overcome the wide draw, and should he get a clear run, he will take plenty of catching. Kateru took his tally to two wins from his last three runs at Kembla last start and appeals as the main danger, with Reformist able to claim third.

#9 Big Bad Bruce - Randwick R6 (06:45)

Big Bad Bruce just ran out of ground when coming with a strong closing run at Warwick last time, adding to his impressive efforts this campaign - winning once and placing a further four times. This race is likely to be run at a good tempo, which should play right into the hands of Joseph Pride's charge, who will be very hard to hold out when produced in the straight. Proletariat and Mantelli are two to keep an eye on for the place money.

#10 Bollywood - Randwick R7 (07:20)

Bollywood's recent form is hard to fault, producing a good turn of foot to win at Gosford, before just missing at Scone on her latest outing. Her early speed means the wide draw should not be an issue, and with the return to 1100m a positive, the consistent Godolphin filly ticks all the right boxes. Brunetta appeals as the pick of the remainder, while Hibiscus Lady is another worth a second look.

Free form study

To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes - the ultimate form guide - is free this week

Recommended bets

#1 Agassi – Randwick R5 (06:10)
#9 Big Bad Bruce – Randwick R6 (06:45)
#10 Bollywood – Randwick R7 (07:20)

