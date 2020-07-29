Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 July

#4 Critical Data - Saratoga R1 (17:50 BST)

For the third time at the current meet, a jumps race kicks off the Saratoga card, and this one looks to provide a good opportunity for Critical Data to follow up his recent maiden win. A useful flat performer, the selection used all his speed to draw away in that contest, and the same is expected today. With plenty of flat speed in his arsenal, he's likely to be a bit too quick for these on the run for home.

#5 American Power - Saratoga R6 (20:37 BST)

American Power just missed out by a nose in a similar contest to this on his penultimate start, before being a little outpointed in a better grade last time. He can go close on the drop back down to a more suitable level. Lone Rock s up there on the shortlist too, while Creative Style shouldn't be ruled out either.

#8 Danny California - Saratoga R8 (21:46 BST)

Danny California was a good third at Belmont last time and looks sure to go well once more if in the same sort of mood. The fact that in-form jockey Joel Rosario is back on board merely adds to his appeal. Bebe Banker posted a career best last time shouldn't be far away, along with Blackjack Davey, who is much less exposed than the rest.

