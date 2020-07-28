To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 July

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Warwick Farm on Wednesday...

"...he should skip over the anticipated heavy ground and prove too strong..."

Timeform on Syncline

#7 Syncline - Warwick Farm R5 (06:10 BST)

Syncline kicked off his latest prep with consecutive wins, the latest on heavy ground at Hawkesbury, so he should skip over the anticipated heavy ground and prove too strong. Royal Banquet also comes here looking to remain unbeaten from three runs this term, while Bergen drops in grade to the easiest assignment he has contested.

#7 Liara - Warwick Farm R6 (06:45 BST)

Liara shapes as a solid value play. She stuck to her task well on soft ground first time up at this course over 1300m three weeks ago, will be fitter for the run and now gets Bowman in the saddle. Al Snip has placed in each of her three runs this term and first-time blinkers could eke out more, while Threeood drops in grade after making no impression last time on the Kensington.

#11 Front Money - Warwick Farm R7 (07:20 BST)

Hard to stray from the three-year-olds here and it is Front Money who makes the most appeal. She stuck to her task well when second to a rival she faces here in Escaped when resuming at Hawkesbury and now meets him 1 kg better at the weights and will be fitter for the run. Escaped will be tough to get past if getting an easy lead, while Accelerato is an honest customer who has the blinkers back on.

Recommended bets

#7 Syncline - Warwick Farm R5 (06:10 BST)
#7 Liara - Warwick Farm R6 (06:45 BST)
#11 Front Money - Warwick Farm R7 (07:20 BST)

Wednesday 29 July, 6.10am

Wednesday 29 July, 6.45am

Wednesday 29 July, 7.20am

Timeform,

