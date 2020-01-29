To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 January

Horses on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Tampa Bay and Turf Paradise and for their best bets on Wednesday...

"...has won over further but is better at sprint trips..."

Timeform on Rolls Royce Deal

#2 Speeding Starlet - Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)

Speeding Starlet performed poorly on turf last time but she's a better horse on dirt and can put that behind her back on the main track in the Tampa Bay opener. Scarlet Bow has been in the frame on her last three outings and looks the biggest threat.

#3 Mr. Kisses - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25)

The consistent Mr. Kisses has been runner-up on his last three starts and is taken to go one better this time around. I'm a Cool Man is another consistent performer who should be thereabouts, while Smoky Blues also commands respect.

#2 Rolls Royce Deal - Turf Paradise R4 (21:16)

Rolls Royce Deal has won over further but is better at sprint trips and can put a below-par effort behind him as he drops back to 6.5f from a mile. Blue Jeans N Beer may be next best, while Runn'n Rebel is another that can make the places.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#2 Speeding Starlet - Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)
#3 Mr. Kisses - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25)
#2 Rolls Royce Deal - Turf Paradise R4 (21:16)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles