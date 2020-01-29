Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 January

#2 Speeding Starlet - Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)

Speeding Starlet performed poorly on turf last time but she's a better horse on dirt and can put that behind her back on the main track in the Tampa Bay opener. Scarlet Bow has been in the frame on her last three outings and looks the biggest threat.

#3 Mr. Kisses - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25)

The consistent Mr. Kisses has been runner-up on his last three starts and is taken to go one better this time around. I'm a Cool Man is another consistent performer who should be thereabouts, while Smoky Blues also commands respect.

#2 Rolls Royce Deal - Turf Paradise R4 (21:16)

Rolls Royce Deal has won over further but is better at sprint trips and can put a below-par effort behind him as he drops back to 6.5f from a mile. Blue Jeans N Beer may be next best, while Runn'n Rebel is another that can make the places.