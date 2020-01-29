Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 January

#1 Sarabi - Scottsville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Sarabi is operating at a good level lately and is just about the pick in this line up. Ilha Da Var has the strongest claims of the remainder, while Washington Square is another to take into account.

#2 Gail Force - Scottsville R7 (14:10 GMT)

Gail Force has won two of her three starts and on overall form is the one to beat so has a lot in her favour. Mai Tai is fancied as the best bet for second, while La Valette is one to bear in mind too.

#7 Mission Beach - Scottsville R8 (14:45 GMT)

Mission Beach picks itself on the basis of several recent runs and will take all the beating. Ruby Cove also makes the shortlist, while Irish Pearl is not out of it for third place.

