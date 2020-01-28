Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 January

Back

Thoor Castle - 16:15 Leicester

Thoor Castle got off the mark in Irish points at the third attempt in April and, after progressing steadily over hurdles, caught the eye from a long way back in a novice at Warwick last month. Beaten only by a couple of potentially above-average mares, Thoor Castle pulled well clear of the remainder and, though the handicapper hasn't taken any chances with her opening mark here, she ought to be able to find the requisite improvement to get off the mark on her handicap debut.

Lay

Percy - 14:45 Leicester

Percy was a maiden hurdle winner for Gordon Elliott back in March of 2018 and produced an improved effort when runner-up on his sole start for Charles Pogson in a Market Rasen seller in December. He had his first run for Marjorie Fife at Southwell on the Flat last week but lost all chance at the start, a trait he has shown on more than one occasion. He could run a big race if arriving on his game but that is by no means a certainty.

Smart Stat

King Of Arms - 16:45 Kempton

26% - John Gosden's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2016 season

After shaping well in defeat on debut at Wolverhampton, King Of Arms failed to progress when sixth at the same course in November. He ran his best race to date, despite again not looking the finished article, when third at Lingfield last time however, and, with a smart pedigree suggesting there is talent to be unlocked, he gets the vote to open his account now sporting first-time cheekpieces.