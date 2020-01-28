To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 January

Horses over hurdles
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Wednesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...caught the eye from a long way back..."

Timeform on Thoor Castle

Back
Thoor Castle - 16:15 Leicester

Thoor Castle got off the mark in Irish points at the third attempt in April and, after progressing steadily over hurdles, caught the eye from a long way back in a novice at Warwick last month. Beaten only by a couple of potentially above-average mares, Thoor Castle pulled well clear of the remainder and, though the handicapper hasn't taken any chances with her opening mark here, she ought to be able to find the requisite improvement to get off the mark on her handicap debut.

Lay
Percy - 14:45 Leicester

Percy was a maiden hurdle winner for Gordon Elliott back in March of 2018 and produced an improved effort when runner-up on his sole start for Charles Pogson in a Market Rasen seller in December. He had his first run for Marjorie Fife at Southwell on the Flat last week but lost all chance at the start, a trait he has shown on more than one occasion. He could run a big race if arriving on his game but that is by no means a certainty.

Smart Stat
King Of Arms - 16:45 Kempton

26% - John Gosden's strike rate at Kempton since the start of the 2016 season

After shaping well in defeat on debut at Wolverhampton, King Of Arms failed to progress when sixth at the same course in November. He ran his best race to date, despite again not looking the finished article, when third at Lingfield last time however, and, with a smart pedigree suggesting there is talent to be unlocked, he gets the vote to open his account now sporting first-time cheekpieces.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Thoor Castle - 16:15 Leicester
Lay - Percy - 14:45 Leicester
Smart Stat - King Of Arms - 16:45 Kempton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles