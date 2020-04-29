Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 April

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday...
#2 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)
A course-and-distance winner on her penultimate start, Wish Upon was then far from disgraced when finishing fifth in Garde 2 company last time. She gets some class relief in this allowance optional claimer and should prove tough to peg back. Bramble Queen ought to be thereabouts as well.
#1 Kalu - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)
Kalu's last effort when having some trouble at the start is best forgiven and he is taken to bounce back to form dropping down to an $8k claimer. Gilded Drama also drops in class and can chase the selection home, while Mikado is another who demands consideration.
#10 Mr Kringle - Tampa Bay R5 (20:00)
Mr Kringle ran well to be second in a stakes contest over this course and distance last time and a repeat of that will see him go close in this allowance optional claimer. Cadet Connelly has a decent chance on form and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Alley Oop Johnny can't be left entirely out of calculations.