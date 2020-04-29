To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 April

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday...

"...gets some class relief in this allowance optional claimer and should prove tough to peg back."

Timeform on Wish Upon

#2 Wish Upon - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)

A course-and-distance winner on her penultimate start, Wish Upon was then far from disgraced when finishing fifth in Garde 2 company last time. She gets some class relief in this allowance optional claimer and should prove tough to peg back. Bramble Queen ought to be thereabouts as well.

#1 Kalu - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)

Kalu's last effort when having some trouble at the start is best forgiven and he is taken to bounce back to form dropping down to an $8k claimer. Gilded Drama also drops in class and can chase the selection home, while Mikado is another who demands consideration.

#10 Mr Kringle - Tampa Bay R5 (20:00)

Mr Kringle ran well to be second in a stakes contest over this course and distance last time and a repeat of that will see him go close in this allowance optional claimer. Cadet Connelly has a decent chance on form and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Alley Oop Johnny can't be left entirely out of calculations.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Tampa (US) 29th Apr (R3 1m Allw Claim)

Wednesday 29 April, 7.00pm

Classy Woman
Wish Upon
Solar Kitten
Bramble Queen
Steelin Magnolias
Rosebuds Hope
Surprise Again
Passing Out
Red Curls
Distinctive Flower
Tampa (US) 29th Apr (R4 6f Claim)

Wednesday 29 April, 7.30pm

Kalu
Gilded Drama
Ill Make U Famous
Actspectation
Mikado
Nicole Munnings
Striking Heir
Mister Storm
Shakem N Breakem
Unflappable Max
Tampa (US) 29th Apr (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Wednesday 29 April, 8.00pm

Sky Mischief
Pretendant
Assiduously
Amends
Tabled
Driftwood
Bee Catcher
Cadet Connelly
Alley Oop Johnny
Mr. Kringle
Blood Moon
Bats Chance
Casino Grande
Money Ride
Timeform,

