Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 29 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform select their three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday...

"...the son of Teofilo should prove difficult to hold out."

Timeform on Sagarra

#5 Glassey Miss - Sandown R6 (06:20)

After charging clear to win on debut back in October, Glassey Miss hasn't really had things go her way in her two subsequent races, running well without a lot of room when sixth here two starts back, before having no chance when caught too far back at Geelong on her most recent outing. She should appreciate a little more give in the ground here however, and with the longer trip expected to eke out further progress, Symon Wilde's filly looks worth siding with to regain the winning thread. Gina Lola and La Richesse were both narrowly denied on their most recent outings and should prove the main threats.

#1 Killavally - Sandown R7 (06:55)

Orleans Rock is arguably the pick on form, but the fact that his racing style can often leave him with too much to do, as demonstrated in his last two outing, he may be worth taking on with Killavally. Killavally made ground to finish eighth on heavy ground at Caulfield last time, but with conditions more in his favour here (has placed in his last two outings at this track), all looks set for a bold showing. Main Stage came on strong when narrowly beaten over this course and distance last start and has previous form on a soft track, making him the pick of the remainder.

#9 Sagarra - Sandown R8 (07:30)

Sagarra finished well to run out a three-and-a-half-length winner at Sale two starts back, before producing another strong run to get within a length of the winner at Caulfield last time. That form rates highly in the context of this race, and with useful claimer Lewis German taking off a handy 3 lb, the son of Teofilo should prove difficult to hold out. Eurack is resuming from a 41-week absence, but traditionally doesn't take long to get going, so represents the pick of the remainder, while Our Gladiator, who arrives here on the back of two wins in his last three runs, can claim the remainder of the prize money.

Recommended bets

#5 Glassey Miss – Sandown R6 (06:20)
#1 Killavally – Sandown R7 (06:55)
#9 Sagarra – Sandown R8 (07:30)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

