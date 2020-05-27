To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...should be well positioned in a race that doesn’t contain a great deal of pace..."

Timeform on Sunset Empire

#7 Sunset Empire - Tampa Bay R2 (18:30)

Sunset Empire wasn't beaten too far into fifth on her recent return to the main track and should be well positioned in a race that doesn't contain a great deal of pace on paper. Put Position is of interest on stable debut and is also likely to be in the mix, while Crown of Joy commands a second look as well.

#5 Fly Nightly - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)

Fly Nightly has faced a couple of stiff tasks since breaking his maiden at this track in January and now gets a bit of class relief in this $25k claimer. His trainer Michael Stidham's string at Tampa remain in good form and he can add another win to the list courtesy of this four-year-old gelding. No Regrets represents another successful stable and may claim a place.

#8 Cpl Dionico - Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)

Cpl Dionico didn't have the best of trips when third in a similar contest to this last time and looks worth another chance. Second choice Nicole Munnings was a place ahead of the selection when running a career best on her most recent start and should be thereabouts once more, while Osvaldo can make the first three as well.

Recommended bets

#7 Sunset Empire – Tampa Bay R2 (18:30)
#5 Fly Nightly – Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)
#8 Cpl Dionico – Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)

Tampa (US) 27th May (R2 1m Claim)

Wednesday 27 May, 6.30pm

Back Lay
Speeding Starlet
Crown Of Joy
Cotton Tooyah
Lapulga
Nightstorm
Put Position
Sunset Empire
Anditsafact
Tampa (US) 27th May (R3 1m Claim)

Wednesday 27 May, 7.00pm

Back Lay
Hubba Bubba
Driftwood
Papa Ralph J
Dizzy Sight
Fly Nightly
California Sun
Drillomatic
Lion Charmer
No Regrets
Gate Crew
Travelin Song
Simmardstrike
Tampa (US) 27th May (R6 1m Claim)

Wednesday 27 May, 8.30pm

Back Lay
Upper Crown
Big Yes
Nicole Munnings
Cape Marco Drive
Midnightonbroadway
Osvaldo
Sunshines Out
Cpl. Dionicio
Americas Simmard
Prison Padre
Timeform,

