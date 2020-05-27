Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 May

#7 Sunset Empire - Tampa Bay R2 (18:30)

Sunset Empire wasn't beaten too far into fifth on her recent return to the main track and should be well positioned in a race that doesn't contain a great deal of pace on paper. Put Position is of interest on stable debut and is also likely to be in the mix, while Crown of Joy commands a second look as well.

#5 Fly Nightly - Tampa Bay R3 (19:00)

Fly Nightly has faced a couple of stiff tasks since breaking his maiden at this track in January and now gets a bit of class relief in this $25k claimer. His trainer Michael Stidham's string at Tampa remain in good form and he can add another win to the list courtesy of this four-year-old gelding. No Regrets represents another successful stable and may claim a place.

#8 Cpl Dionico - Tampa Bay R6 (20:30)

Cpl Dionico didn't have the best of trips when third in a similar contest to this last time and looks worth another chance. Second choice Nicole Munnings was a place ahead of the selection when running a career best on her most recent start and should be thereabouts once more, while Osvaldo can make the first three as well.