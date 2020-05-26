Timeform's French SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 May

Pradaro - 12:50 Vichy

Pradaro put up a couple of good efforts in handicaps last year, including when a comfortable winner at Fontainebleau. He has returned in similar form this year, finishing fourth on his reappearance at Cagnes-Sur-Mer, before producing a performance as good as he ever has to finish runner-up to a subsequent winner at the same venue last time. He looks to be operating at the top of his game at the minute and could be worth chancing in this competitive handicap. Muttrah Fort and Hopeless have both been below form in their respective outings this term but look weighted to go well on the pick of their form.

Nehou - 15:45 Vichy

Nehou looked in need of the experience on debut when eighth in a Chantilly maiden against a field who, with one exception, had all had the benefit of a previous run. He showed much improved form on his second outing however, finishing fourth in a hotly-contested Fontainebleau maiden - the third home a subsequent winner. That effort puts him a long way clear on Timeform ratings, and with further improvement expected, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account. Blanc Buisson and Vasco da Gama look the pick of the remainder.

Anobar - 16:20 Vichy

Anobar is yet to break her maiden, but rarely runs a bad race, and connections look to have found her a good opportunity to get off the mark. Her best effort came in a Saint-Cloud listed event two runs back, when she finished third to the Prix Vanteaux runner-up Emoji. She could only manage fourth on her most recent run, but was perhaps unfortunate to run into a couple of fillies on the up, including the unbeaten Irska. She is the clear form pick in this race and should be able to gain a belated but deserved first win. Princess Ilia made a good start to her career when second on debut at Chantilly last time and could prove the main danger, while Perhaps ran too badly to be true on her debut and ought to put up a much better showing with an outing under her belt.