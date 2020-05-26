To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 27 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Canterbury on Wednesday...

"...he will take plenty of catching as he attempts to run out an all-the-way winner."

Timeform on Chocolatier

#8 Kirwan's Lane - Canterbury R5 (06:10)

Kirwan's Lane has been impressive in recent runs, winning at Newcastle back in March and finishing runner-up in each of his four other outings. He was heavily backed last time and was possibly a little unfortunate not to win, having been held up at the wrong time, but he still looks to be a horse on the up, and with Hugh Bowman taking over in the saddle, he looks poised to gain a well-deserved victory. Continuation has a nice profile and looks a good option from an each-way perspective, while Toulon Brook is another with solid place claims.

#4 Pinvincible - Canterbury R6 (06:45)

After winning each of his first three starts, and finishing runner-up in a valuable contest at Randwick, Pinvincible turned in the only bad run of his career at Warwick Farm last month. He has been given a break since that set back and subsequently won a Rosehill trial by almost four lengths, so he gets the vote to make a winning return to action. Monte Ditto finished strongly when runner-up over this course and distance last time and should be in the mix once again, while Almerheri is one to keep an eye on, particularly in betting terms, after a five-month absence.

#7 Chocolatier - Canterbury R7 (07:20)

Fresh up after a four-month break, Chocolatier led for most of the race over this course and distance last time before fading into third late on. He should strip fitter for that outing and has a decent record at this track (placed three times), so consensus is that he will take plenty of catching as he attempts to run out an all-the-way winner. Dream Circle did well to finish second from such a wide draw at Warwick last time and ought to be on the premises again, while the step up in trip should play right into Sneak Preview's hands, so do not underestimate his chances either.

Cant (AUS) 27th May (R5 1900m Hcap)

Wednesday 27 May, 6.10am

1. Monsieur Sisu
2. Fast Talking
3. Continuation
4. De Valera
5. Moon Panther
6. Toulon Brook
7. Celtic Love
8. Kirwans Lane
9. Ocean Walzer
10. Emperor Harada
11. Notabadidea
12. Cleverley
13. Misty Summer
14. Without Risk
15. Isadora Twinkle
Cant (AUS) 27th May (R6 1250m Hcap)

Wednesday 27 May, 6.45am

1. Lead Choreographer
3. Epic Dan
4. Pinvincible
5. Quadriga
6. Sedition
7. Almerheri
8. Monte Ditto
9. Thistledo
10. Drachenfels
11. Vitesse
13. Heaven On Earth
Cant (AUS) 27th May (R7 1550m Hcap)

Wednesday 27 May, 7.20am

1. Bigboyroy
2. The Cartoonist
3. Chalmers
4. Clevanicc
5. The Bald Eagle
6. Assaultnbathory
7. Chocolatier
8. Donandkim
9. Sneak Preview
10. Monasterio
11. Dream Circle
12. Holy Reign
13. Bullet Master
14. Ladies Gem
15. Notabadharada
Timeform,

