Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 February

Horses leaving the stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select their three best bets from Penn National on Wednesday...

"...ran well to finish runner-up on her first start for the Brandon Kulp barn..."

Timeform on Pachamama

#2 Beautiful Maiden - Penn National R4 (00:22)

A winner over course and distance on her penultimate start, Beautiful Maiden was a bit below form at Laurel last time, but ought to fare better on her return to Penn National. Dirty Girl looks the most pragmatic choice for second, while American Ali can also make the places.

#6 Bank Rollin - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Bank Rollin probably went off a tad too fast when beaten over 6f last time, and is worth another chance dropping back to the 5.5f trip she was successful over the time before. Coolwater may be next best, with Attentively another to consider.

#10 Pachamama - Penn National R6 (01:16)

Pachamama ran well to finish runner-up on her first start for the Brandon Kulp barn last time, and can go one better in this similar contest. Gracias Adios could well feature prominently for those looking at the forecast, while New Found Treasure ought to run with credit too.

