Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 February

Penn (US) 26th Feb (R4 6f Claim)
Wednesday 26 February, 11.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|American Ali
|Beautiful Maiden
|Special Risk
|Headed For Heaven
|Bantys Girl
|Dirty Girl
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform select their three best bets from Penn National on Wednesday...
"...ran well to finish runner-up on her first start for the Brandon Kulp barn..."
Timeform on Pachamama
#2 Beautiful Maiden - Penn National R4 (00:22)
A winner over course and distance on her penultimate start, Beautiful Maiden was a bit below form at Laurel last time, but ought to fare better on her return to Penn National. Dirty Girl looks the most pragmatic choice for second, while American Ali can also make the places.
#6 Bank Rollin - Penn National R5 (00:49)
Bank Rollin probably went off a tad too fast when beaten over 6f last time, and is worth another chance dropping back to the 5.5f trip she was successful over the time before. Coolwater may be next best, with Attentively another to consider.
#10 Pachamama - Penn National R6 (01:16)
Pachamama ran well to finish runner-up on her first start for the Brandon Kulp barn last time, and can go one better in this similar contest. Gracias Adios could well feature prominently for those looking at the forecast, while New Found Treasure ought to run with credit too.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
#2 Beautiful Maiden - Penn National R4 (00:22)
#6 Bank Rollin - Penn National R5 (00:49)
#10 Pachamama - Penn National R6 (01:16)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
|Back
|Lay
|American Ali
|Beautiful Maiden
|Special Risk
|Headed For Heaven
|Bantys Girl
|Dirty Girl
|Back
|Lay
|Attentively
|Ez On The Eyes
|Sierra Sarah
|Coolwater
|Bank Rollin
|Back
|Lay
|Bronze Charm
|New Found Treasure
|Dancing Cool
|Puppet
|Gracias Adios
|Berberslilbriebrie
|Axe Capital
|Mydrinkselection
|Pachamama
|La Candelita