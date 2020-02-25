Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 February

Back

Punctuation - 18:30 Kempton

The well-bred Punctuation wasn't fancied in the betting but shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to a potentially smart sort over C&D last time and looks the one to beat with that experience under his belt. He left the impression that the emphasis on speed didn't suit on that occasion, but should get a stronger gallop to aim at in this bigger field, and he looks well up to winning a race of this nature.

Lay

Kybosh - 19:30 Kempton

Kybosh proved better than ever when opening his account over this C&D last time, making the most of the drop to 0-50 company. He also seemed to react well to first-time cheekpieces on that occasion, and will likely be a popular choice here, but this is a stronger race, and there are some better-handicapped horses up against him, notably Rail Dancer. It is worth opposing Kybosh in this event.

Smart Stat

Sherpa Trail - 19:00 Kempton

15% - Ed Walker's strike rate with handicap debutants

This looks competitive, but Sherpa Trail has done nothing wrong in two starts to date, showing improved form to maintain his unbeaten record at Wolverhampton last time, and the runner-up has since franked that form by winning since. He makes his handicap debut from a mark that doesn't look excessive, particularly as there should be even more to come from him, and he is preferred to the thriving mare Agent of Fortune.