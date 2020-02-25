To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 26 February

All-weather floodlights
Timeform pick out their three best bets on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...there should be even more to come from him..."

Timeform on Sherpa Trail

Back
Punctuation - 18:30 Kempton

The well-bred Punctuation wasn't fancied in the betting but shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to a potentially smart sort over C&D last time and looks the one to beat with that experience under his belt. He left the impression that the emphasis on speed didn't suit on that occasion, but should get a stronger gallop to aim at in this bigger field, and he looks well up to winning a race of this nature.

Lay
Kybosh - 19:30 Kempton

Kybosh proved better than ever when opening his account over this C&D last time, making the most of the drop to 0-50 company. He also seemed to react well to first-time cheekpieces on that occasion, and will likely be a popular choice here, but this is a stronger race, and there are some better-handicapped horses up against him, notably Rail Dancer. It is worth opposing Kybosh in this event.

Smart Stat
Sherpa Trail - 19:00 Kempton

15% - Ed Walker's strike rate with handicap debutants

This looks competitive, but Sherpa Trail has done nothing wrong in two starts to date, showing improved form to maintain his unbeaten record at Wolverhampton last time, and the runner-up has since franked that form by winning since. He makes his handicap debut from a mark that doesn't look excessive, particularly as there should be even more to come from him, and he is preferred to the thriving mare Agent of Fortune.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

