Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 June

#6 Our Flirtation - Penn National R2 (23:27)

Our Flirtation boasted some strong form on turf last summer and will take plenty of beating switching back to that surface from dirt in this maiden special weight contest. Dark Lightning has less on her plate than last time and should prove the main danger.

#7 Start Cashin - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Start Cashin was in fine form when last seen 126 days ago and is taken to record a third win in his last 4 starts. The main threat may be Literally, who is making just his fifth start and is open to more progression than most, while Afleet Traxx completes the shortlist.

#4 Harper P M - Penn National R8 (02:10)

Harper P M has done all his racing on synthetics and turf to date but there's no reason why he shouldn't be equally effective on dirt. Consequently, he looks the one to be on in a low-level claimer that isn't as competitive as the number of runners suggests. Manipulate and Normandy Beach can fill the places.

