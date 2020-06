#1 Leading Fast - Scottsville R7 (14:25 BST)

Leading Fast has been very consistent since opening her account at Vaal in January and the level of her form makes her the one to beat here. Angel Bouquet gets the vote for second, while Mai Tai is another to come into the reckoning.

#2 Justaguything - Scottsville R8 (15:00 BST)

Justaguything has taken a step back in the right direction the last twice and looks to be coming to the boil nicely. Winter Chill is second choice, while High Voltage edges it as the selection for third.

#5 First Sighting - Scottsville R9 (15:30 BST)

First Sighting produced a career-best effort when winning a course and distance handicap last time and looks the one to beat again. Gravitation also requires scrutiny along with Fives Wild.