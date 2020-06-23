To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday...

"...could still have more to offer for an in-form yard..."

Timeform on Falls

#13 Stellar Impact - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)

Stellar Impact arrives in good form and expect her to control the race again and see out the extra 400m. Shepard can bounce back after a brief break and enjoying the easier grade and lower draw, while Budd Fox is also considered.

#1 Flostar - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)

Flostar is in cracking form in pursuit of a hat-trick and just has to manage the heavy surface to win again. Pinyin relished the testing conditions last time and looks a live danger once again, while Bless Her is another chasing a hat-trick who can't be ignored.

#3 Falls - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Falls could get the run of the race, and could still have more to offer for an in-form yard. He's going to take plenty of beating. Yeldarb ran his best race winning comfortably here in this grade and can be competitive again, while Cataracta can also go well under a 2kg claimer.

Recommended bets

#13 Stellar Impact - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)
#1 Flostar - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)
#3 Falls - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Sand (AUS) 24th Jun (R6 2400m Hcap)

Wednesday 24 June, 6.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Fanciful Toff
4. The Statesman
6. Beau Balmain
7. Desert Path
8. Nashville Sound
9. Arctic Shock
10. Converging
11. Crimson Ace
13. Stellar Impact
14. Flag Edition
15. Da Deputy
16. Meteor Light
17. Cernan
18. Yulong Captain
19. Pharrell
Sand (AUS) 24th Jun (R7 1000m Hcap)

Wednesday 24 June, 6.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Flostar
2. Island Daze
3. Mockery
4. Lady Solly
5. Bombshell Belle
7. Pinyin
8. Neurotic
10. Bless Her
11. Salty Kisses
12. Vahvuus
Sand (AUS) 24th Jun (R8 1300m Hcap)

Wednesday 24 June, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Yeldarb
2. Scottish Rogue
3. Falls
4. Mean Mister
5. Good Therapy
7. Alsvin
8. Wilde Gem
9. Zaidin
10. Cataracta
11. Rossman
12. Bacchus
13. Heyington Station
14. Snowfire
Timeform,

