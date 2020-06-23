Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 June

#13 Stellar Impact - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)

Stellar Impact arrives in good form and expect her to control the race again and see out the extra 400m. Shepard can bounce back after a brief break and enjoying the easier grade and lower draw, while Budd Fox is also considered.

#1 Flostar - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)

Flostar is in cracking form in pursuit of a hat-trick and just has to manage the heavy surface to win again. Pinyin relished the testing conditions last time and looks a live danger once again, while Bless Her is another chasing a hat-trick who can't be ignored.

#3 Falls - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Falls could get the run of the race, and could still have more to offer for an in-form yard. He's going to take plenty of beating. Yeldarb ran his best race winning comfortably here in this grade and can be competitive again, while Cataracta can also go well under a 2kg claimer.