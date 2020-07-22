To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets from across the US on Wednesday...

"...plenty of speed in his locker..."

Timeform on Bernin Thru' Gold

#7 Bernin Thru' Gold - Saratoga R2 (18:21)

Bernin' Thru Gold has faced some stiff tasks since breaking his maiden in a fast time last year and now gets some much-needed class relief in this claiming contest. With plenty of speed in his locker, Mark Hennig's 4-y-o should be forwardly placed throughout. Box of Chocolates may be the one for the forecast.

#1 Annika Gold - Delaware R5 (20:15)

Annika Gold has won her last two starts and has strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick in this allowance event. She's also drawn well on the inside, a berth that should enable her to take up a good position towards the head of affairs going into the first turn. Always a Queen is in fine form and looks the biggest threat.

#6 Intercept - Penn National R5 (00:44)

Intercept was a winner at this track when last seen in February and is taken to make a winning comeback for a trainer who has a good record with horses returning from this sort of layoff. Expediter is ridden by one of the best at this venue and is up there on the shortlist too, while Baytown Glory also requires scrutiny.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Bernin Thru' Gold - Saratoga R2 (18:21)
#1 Annika Gold - Delaware R5 (20:15)
#6 Intercept - Penn National R5 (00:44)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Delaw (US) 22nd Jul (R5 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Annika Gold
Pats No Fool
Lasting Union
Filly Ride
Be Bop A Lola
Always A Queen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Penn (US) 22nd Jul (R5 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 July, 12.44am

Market rules

Back Lay
Silver Starship
Baytown Glory
Expediter
Thats History
Rey Astray
Haynesfield Best
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles