Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 July

Wednesday 22 July, 8.15pm
Annika Gold
Pats No Fool
Lasting Union
Filly Ride
Be Bop A Lola
Always A Queen
Timeform pick out the three best bets from across the US on Wednesday...
"...plenty of speed in his locker..."
Timeform on Bernin Thru' Gold
#7 Bernin Thru' Gold - Saratoga R2 (18:21)
Bernin' Thru Gold has faced some stiff tasks since breaking his maiden in a fast time last year and now gets some much-needed class relief in this claiming contest. With plenty of speed in his locker, Mark Hennig's 4-y-o should be forwardly placed throughout. Box of Chocolates may be the one for the forecast.
#1 Annika Gold - Delaware R5 (20:15)
Annika Gold has won her last two starts and has strong claims of bringing up the hat-trick in this allowance event. She's also drawn well on the inside, a berth that should enable her to take up a good position towards the head of affairs going into the first turn. Always a Queen is in fine form and looks the biggest threat.
#6 Intercept - Penn National R5 (00:44)
Intercept was a winner at this track when last seen in February and is taken to make a winning comeback for a trainer who has a good record with horses returning from this sort of layoff. Expediter is ridden by one of the best at this venue and is up there on the shortlist too, while Baytown Glory also requires scrutiny.
