Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 July

#2 On Captain's Side - Durbanville R7 (14:30)

On Captain's Side showed plenty to work on without getting off the mark as a three-year-old, but she has returned an entirely different proposition this term, winning two of her four races, including once at this venue. She wasn't beaten all that far on her reappearance run at Kenilworth last month, and with that now under her belt, she looks the one they all have to beat. Mon Cherie finished fifth behind the selection here on her last outing and may be able to go a few places better this time around, while Bad Habit is another with solid place claims.

#13 Waldorf Astoria - Durbanville R8 (15:00)

Waldorf Astoria has hit the frame on both her outings this year, including when a beaten favourite a Kenilworth on her final appearance in February. That race has since worked out well however, and provided she is ready to roll following a break, a bold showing is expected from Waldorf Astoria. Carribean Sunset has had the benefit of a reappearance run and could give the selection the most to think about, while Our Prized Jewel has made a great start to her career and is certainly another to keep an eye on.

#11 Musical Glitch - Durbanville R9 (15:30)

Musical Glitch has some interesting form to her name, notably when a place behind subsequent listed winner Favorita at Kenilworth in February. She has had two runs since the resumption, going close to opening her account on her most recent outing, and a race like this looks well within her grasp. Sakura Trick hasn't been beaten all that far in her two outings to date and could have yet more to offer, while Reef Knot is taken to complete the shortlist.