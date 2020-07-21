To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform provide the three best bets at Canterbury on Wednesday...

"...likely to take plenty of beating now back up in trip..."

Timeform on This Is So

#11 Best Stone - Canterbury R5 (06:10 BST)

Best Stone was well below his best when down the field on his return at Randwick, but that outing is likely to bring about plenty of improvement and he could be worth another chance now back at the scene of his two previous career wins. Accelerato is feared most ahead of the lightly-raced Suave.

#3 Perigord - Canterbury R6 (06:45 BST)

Perigord was right at the top of his game when last seen in competitive action, with two wins and two placings from his four starts. He has gone well after a break in the past and is proven on rain-softened ground, so there looks to be plenty in his favour as he attempts to pick up where he left off. Knickpoint and Super Oasis could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#11 This Is So - Canterbury R7 (07:20 BST)

This Is So caught the eye when fourth on his return at Randwick Kensington, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten less than a length. He is entitled to strip fitter with that outing under his belt and looks likely to take plenty of beating now back up in trip. Showminder and Bentley Magic are others to consider.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#11 Best Stone - Canterbury R5 (06:10 BST)
#3 Perigord - Canterbury R6 (06:45 BST)
#11 This Is So - Canterbury R7 (07:20 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Cant (AUS) 22nd Jul (R5 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 6.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ghostly
2. Lancaster Bomber
3. Manhattan Mist
4. Accelerato
5. Dissolute
7. Peyton Place
8. Exceltic
9. Its So Obvious
10. Suave
11. Best Stone
12. Constellations
13. Weekend Affair
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cant (AUS) 22nd Jul (R6 1100m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 6.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Knickpoint
3. Perigord
5. Liberty Sun
6. Military Academy
7. Sedition
8. Worldly Pleasure
9. Crimlet
11. Super Oasis
13. Estrado
14. Glamour Fox
15. Our Bellagio Miss
16. Open War
17. Our Revenue
18. Salad Dodger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cant (AUS) 22nd Jul (R7 1550m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 7.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Knowitall Jack
2. Travancore
3. Baanone
4. Chocolatier
5. Bentley Magic
6. Rhythmic Pulse
7. Seeingisbelieving
9. Showminder
10. Just Society
11. This Is So
12. Galahads Quest
13. Brutality
14. Notabadharada
15. Notabadidea
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles