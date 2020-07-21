Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 July

#11 Best Stone - Canterbury R5 (06:10 BST)

Best Stone was well below his best when down the field on his return at Randwick, but that outing is likely to bring about plenty of improvement and he could be worth another chance now back at the scene of his two previous career wins. Accelerato is feared most ahead of the lightly-raced Suave.

#3 Perigord - Canterbury R6 (06:45 BST)

Perigord was right at the top of his game when last seen in competitive action, with two wins and two placings from his four starts. He has gone well after a break in the past and is proven on rain-softened ground, so there looks to be plenty in his favour as he attempts to pick up where he left off. Knickpoint and Super Oasis could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#11 This Is So - Canterbury R7 (07:20 BST)

This Is So caught the eye when fourth on his return at Randwick Kensington, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten less than a length. He is entitled to strip fitter with that outing under his belt and looks likely to take plenty of beating now back up in trip. Showminder and Bentley Magic are others to consider.

