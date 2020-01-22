Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 January

#2 Seattle Mermaid - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Seattle Mermaid arrives in top form having won three of her last five starts and is the one to beat again. Furla seems the leading danger, while For Luck Sake has place prospects as well.

#4 Master Newton - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)

Master Newton is a three-time C&D winner and shaped well over further last time, so has good claims back in trip. Sherwood Forest could emerge as the chief threat, while November Storm also has claims.

#8 Microbe - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)

Microbe proved at least as good as ever last time and a repeat of that performance should suffice. Neverletugo could provide the biggest competition, while Cherry Pop comes into calculations for minor honours.

