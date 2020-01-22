To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 January

South Africa racing
The South African action on Wednesday comes from Fairview
Timeform identify three bets at Fairview on Wednesday..

"...has good claims back in trip..."

Timeform on Master Newton

#2 Seattle Mermaid - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Seattle Mermaid arrives in top form having won three of her last five starts and is the one to beat again. Furla seems the leading danger, while For Luck Sake has place prospects as well.

#4 Master Newton - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)

Master Newton is a three-time C&D winner and shaped well over further last time, so has good claims back in trip. Sherwood Forest could emerge as the chief threat, while November Storm also has claims.

#8 Microbe - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)

Microbe proved at least as good as ever last time and a repeat of that performance should suffice. Neverletugo could provide the biggest competition, while Cherry Pop comes into calculations for minor honours.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

