Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 April

#9 Foxglove - Tampa Bay R4 (19:00)

This is an interesting turf maiden that can go the way of Foxglove, who makes his first start for the barn of Michael Stidham. Runner-up on all four starts to date, today may finally be the day that this son of Oxbow gets off the mark. Main threat Gesture improved for the switch to turf last time but needs to move forward again.

#4 Crown of Joy - Tampa Bay R6 (20:00)

Crown of Joy probably needed her latest outing following a four-month break and should strip fitter with that under her belt. The consistent form she was showing before that layoff is more than enough to make her competitive against this field. Antalya and Durven head up the shortlist of the remainder.

#5 Creed - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

Creed is from a barn that boasts a strong record with first-time starters at Tampa Bay (38% strike-rate), and this newcomer can add further to that tally in this maiden. A $650,000 son of Honor Code who is related to four winners, the selection looks to have been found a good spot for his first racecourse outing.