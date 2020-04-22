Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 April

Tampa (US) 22nd Apr (R4 1m Mdn Claim)
Wednesday 22 April, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|West Burke
|Louies Backyard
|Highly Explosive
|Gesture
|Stack Shack
|Natoma
|Foxglove
|Moms Love
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform select their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...
"...looks to have been found a good spot for his first racecourse outing."
Timeform on Creed
#9 Foxglove - Tampa Bay R4 (19:00)
This is an interesting turf maiden that can go the way of Foxglove, who makes his first start for the barn of Michael Stidham. Runner-up on all four starts to date, today may finally be the day that this son of Oxbow gets off the mark. Main threat Gesture improved for the switch to turf last time but needs to move forward again.
#4 Crown of Joy - Tampa Bay R6 (20:00)
Crown of Joy probably needed her latest outing following a four-month break and should strip fitter with that under her belt. The consistent form she was showing before that layoff is more than enough to make her competitive against this field. Antalya and Durven head up the shortlist of the remainder.
#5 Creed - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)
Creed is from a barn that boasts a strong record with first-time starters at Tampa Bay (38% strike-rate), and this newcomer can add further to that tally in this maiden. A $650,000 son of Honor Code who is related to four winners, the selection looks to have been found a good spot for his first racecourse outing.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#9 Foxglove - Tampa Bay R4 (19:00)
#4 Crown of Joy - Tampa Bay R6 (20:00)
#5 Creed - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Wednesday 22 April, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|West Burke
|Louies Backyard
|Highly Explosive
|Gesture
|Stack Shack
|Natoma
|Foxglove
|Moms Love
Wednesday 22 April, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Durven
|Racinrosemary
|Eyerish Inspired
|Crown Of Joy
|Lapulga
|Antalya
|Showboating
|Patient Digna
|Mast Cove
|Lil Hoohs Hooh
Wednesday 22 April, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Five Star Colonel
|Drama Chorus
|Land Mark Deal
|Holy Cross
|Creed
|Sense Of Justice
|Blame The Cake
|Our Man Luke
|Captain Billy Roy