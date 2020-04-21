To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 April

Australian racing
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Ascot for their three best bets on Wednesday...

"...has been racing well all this campaign and looks to have been found a good opportunity..."

Timeform on Sentimental Friend

#3 Magic Will Reign - Ascot R5 (07:59)

Magic Will Reign's first outing of the season saw him run on well from midfield, only to be denied a winning return by a half-length. He should strip fitter for that outing, and with William Pike in the saddle once again, should be hard to hold out second up. Ginger Flyer ran out an impressive all-the-way winner at this venue to break her maiden last start and looks the main danger, particularly with claimer Chloe Azzopardi alleviating her of weight. Bombardment doesn't win too often but is a consistent sort and could run into a place.

#2 Next Stop The Moon - Ascot R7 (09:10)

Next Stop The Moon tried to make all the running at Pinjarra on his last start but tired late on over the slightly longer trip and was eventually passed by three rivals. He is much more suited to the demands of Ascot, however, with the softer track playing much more to his strengths. His early speed means the wide draw should not be a problem, and with claimer Chris Graham taking off a handy 3 lb, a bold showing should be on the cards. Point Taken made good ground from the turn to win by a length-and-a-half at this venue last time and is a must for any forecast bets, while Metallic Queen finished third here last start and is more than capable of finishing in the places yet again.

#1 Sentimental Friend - Ascot R8 (09:45)

Sentimental Friend hit the line well when narrowly beaten here recently, and with this step up in trip likely to eke out further improvement, Kylie Pisconeri's charge rates a leading player. He has been racing well all this campaign and looks to have been found a good opportunity to gain his first win of the season. Altamont drops back in trip and is expected to be competitive, though he is yet to finish in the top three in tens runs at this venue, while We'll Meet Again looks the pick of the remainder, though he too has a less than impressive record at Ascot.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Magic Will Reign - Ascot R5 (07:59)
#2 Next Stop The Moon - Ascot R7 (09:10)
#1 Sentimental Friend - Ascot R8 (09:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Asct (AUS) 22nd Apr (R5 1600m CL1)

Wednesday 22 April, 7.59am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cable Guy
2. Hard Too Cee
3. Magic Will Reign
4. Shoes Of Ekraar
5. Pasaran
6. Cool Frost
7. Arno The Fox
8. Ginger Flyer
9. Bombardment
10. Kendels Impact
11. Miss Flamboyance
12. Lollipop Lane
13. Daring Soleil
14. Norton
15. Danish Gem
Up
Down

Bet slip

Asct (AUS) 22nd Apr (R7 1400m CL3)

Wednesday 22 April, 9.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Kellys Secret
2. Next Stop The Moon
3. Rocknruler
4. Unibro
5. Bartrader
6. Koranis
7. Point Taken
8. Calag
9. Ngawi
10. Mr Undercover
11. Stella Anne
12. Metallic Queen
13. Reaction
Up
Down

Bet slip

Asct (AUS) 22nd Apr (R8 1800m CL3)

Wednesday 22 April, 9.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sentimental Friend
2. Western King
3. Bombay Style
4. Friar Away
5. Altamont
6. Quintaro
7. Well Meet Again
8. Tortina
9. Whispering Jack
10. Flying Target
11. Mekong Den
12. Salvaged
13. Warzachantz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles