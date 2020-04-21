Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 April

#3 Magic Will Reign - Ascot R5 (07:59)

Magic Will Reign's first outing of the season saw him run on well from midfield, only to be denied a winning return by a half-length. He should strip fitter for that outing, and with William Pike in the saddle once again, should be hard to hold out second up. Ginger Flyer ran out an impressive all-the-way winner at this venue to break her maiden last start and looks the main danger, particularly with claimer Chloe Azzopardi alleviating her of weight. Bombardment doesn't win too often but is a consistent sort and could run into a place.

#2 Next Stop The Moon - Ascot R7 (09:10)

Next Stop The Moon tried to make all the running at Pinjarra on his last start but tired late on over the slightly longer trip and was eventually passed by three rivals. He is much more suited to the demands of Ascot, however, with the softer track playing much more to his strengths. His early speed means the wide draw should not be a problem, and with claimer Chris Graham taking off a handy 3 lb, a bold showing should be on the cards. Point Taken made good ground from the turn to win by a length-and-a-half at this venue last time and is a must for any forecast bets, while Metallic Queen finished third here last start and is more than capable of finishing in the places yet again.

#1 Sentimental Friend - Ascot R8 (09:45)

Sentimental Friend hit the line well when narrowly beaten here recently, and with this step up in trip likely to eke out further improvement, Kylie Pisconeri's charge rates a leading player. He has been racing well all this campaign and looks to have been found a good opportunity to gain his first win of the season. Altamont drops back in trip and is expected to be competitive, though he is yet to finish in the top three in tens runs at this venue, while We'll Meet Again looks the pick of the remainder, though he too has a less than impressive record at Ascot.