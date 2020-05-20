Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 May

WillRD (US) 20th May (R5 1m Allw)
Wednesday 20 May, 9.15pm
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Wednesday...
"...connections look to have found a good spot for her..."
Timeform on Figure
#2 Hunka Burning Love - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)
Hunka Burning Love produced a stunning performance when running out a 10-length winner over this course and distance on his most recent start. This task looks a little tougher, but Karl Broberg's gelding comes here at the top of his game and will take plenty of stopping once more. Chris and Dave could well emerge as best of the rest.
#9 Foreign Creation - Will Rogers R7 (22:15)
Foreign Creation takes a steep drop in grade in this $7.5k claimer and can bounce back from a poor effort last time. The selection tends to race from off the pace but there should be a solid-enough gallop on to set up her closing kick. Eutychia is likely to be in the mix too, while Kottoncandy Kisses is another who demands a closer look.
#8 Figure - Will Rogers R8 (22:45)
Figure has posted a pair of solid placed efforts on her last two starts and connections look to have found a good spot for her in this $15k conditioned claimer. Big Affair has less on her plate here than in her last race and should go well too, with New Years Love able to chase the first two home.
