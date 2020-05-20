To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Wednesday...

"...connections look to have found a good spot for her..."

Timeform on Figure

#2 Hunka Burning Love - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)

Hunka Burning Love produced a stunning performance when running out a 10-length winner over this course and distance on his most recent start. This task looks a little tougher, but Karl Broberg's gelding comes here at the top of his game and will take plenty of stopping once more. Chris and Dave could well emerge as best of the rest.

#9 Foreign Creation - Will Rogers R7 (22:15)

Foreign Creation takes a steep drop in grade in this $7.5k claimer and can bounce back from a poor effort last time. The selection tends to race from off the pace but there should be a solid-enough gallop on to set up her closing kick. Eutychia is likely to be in the mix too, while Kottoncandy Kisses is another who demands a closer look.

#8 Figure - Will Rogers R8 (22:45)

Figure has posted a pair of solid placed efforts on her last two starts and connections look to have found a good spot for her in this $15k conditioned claimer. Big Affair has less on her plate here than in her last race and should go well too, with New Years Love able to chase the first two home.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Hunka Burning Love - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)
#9 Foreign Creation - Will Rogers R7 (22:15)
#8 Figure - Will Rogers R8 (22:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 20th May (R5 1m Allw)

Wednesday 20 May, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gold Buyer
Hunka Burning Love
Downtowner
Chris And Dave
Sorryaboutnothing
Dame Plata
Miltontown
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 20th May (R7 1m Claim)

Wednesday 20 May, 10.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Maui Jane
Billie G
Mizz Mattis
Eutychia
Kottoncandy Kisses
Dreaming Silent
Oh No Wata
Sheza Hot Flash
Foreign Creation
Queen Of Alva
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 20th May (R8 6f Claim)

Wednesday 20 May, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Foolish Princess
Timeless Dancer
Laneys Love
Denas Bold Move
Ninas Promise
New Years Love
Mayan Sky
Figure
Big Affair
Diva De Kela
Tin Can Allie
Cant Touch This
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles