Timeform's French SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 May

Alpengeist - 11:25 La Teste

Alpengeist shaped encouragingly when fourth on his debut in a newcomers' event at Chantilly in March, keeping on well to go down only narrowly in a bunched finish full of nice prospects. That form comfortably sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt. Arrow Chop showed much-improved form when second at Toulouse last time and looks the pick of the others with previous experience, whilst Brouillard is also worth a second look in the betting on his racecourse debut.

Thread of Silver - 11:55 La Teste

Thread of Silver was previously in the care of Charlie Appleby, for whom she showed fairly useful form in three two-year-old starts, producing her best effort when beaten just a head on her debut at Newmarket last July. That form is as good as any of her 12 rivals here have achieved, so she could be worth chancing now starting out for another top yard. Disincanto and Freechope are others with claims in an open heat.

Tamahere - 13:07 La Teste

Tamahere finished eighth of nine when making her reappearance in listed company at Deauville in March, but she is clearly better than that, as she showed when third in another listed event on her final two-year-old start. The winner of that race, Pao Alto, gave the form a boost when winning the Prix la Force at Longchamp last week, and Tamahere is well worth the chance to get back on the up in her own right, with the drop in grade/trip here both expected to be in her favour. Look of Victory and Rosmana can battle it out for the minor honours if bouncing back from disappointing efforts of their own when last in action.

