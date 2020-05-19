To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 May

Timeform provide three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform select their three best bets at Randwick on Wednesday...

"...so is expected to follow up..."

Timeform on Archanna

#6 Blueant - Randwick R4 (05:35 BST)

Blueant booted up from the inside draw to sit on the speed, sticking on well to finish a one length second over 1400m at Hawkesbury. Will go forward and is expected to be in the finish again. Flinders has been ultra consistent this prep and should be involved, while Ulysses has claims from this mark.

#7 Archanna - Randwick R5 (06:10 BST)

Archanna proved too good on debut at Warwick Farm over 1300m and will have taken valuable race experience and fitness from the run, so is expected to follow up. Got Your Six will likely go forward and is expected to be prominent throughout, while Earth Song ran below expectations last time at Canterbury but is better than that.

#14 Regal Stage - Randwick R7 (07:20 BST)

Regal Stage was a debut winner at Hawkesbury and has been a model of consistency since, so is expected to be bang in the mix once more. Wild About Her showed good improvement last time and should strip fitter again, while Spirit Ridge makes his Australian debut.

Rand (AUS) 20th May (R4 1550m 3yo)

Wednesday 20 May, 5.35am

Back Lay
1. Ulysses
2. Aesops Fable
3. Flinders
4. Money Magic
5. Significance
6. Blueant
7. Diamonds And Rust
8. Moreno
9. Viren
11. Fill Of Fun
12. Segrill
14. My Desire
15. Perfect Impression
16. Tri Nations
Rand (AUS) 20th May (R5 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 20 May, 6.10am

Back Lay
1. Riva Capri
2. Romantic Whisper
3. Maggie Miss
4. Earth Song
5. Got Your Six
6. Le Lude
7. Archanna
8. Renalot
9. Rockarosa
10. Savigne
11. Jazette
12. Peace Of Mind
13. Threeood
14. Dame Kiri
Rand (AUS) 20th May (R7 1550m Hcap)

Wednesday 20 May, 7.20am

Back Lay
1. Pelethronius
2. Zaunkonig
3. Guise
4. Mangione
5. My Swashbuckler
6. Spirit Ridge
7. Oakfield Captain
8. Casino Mondial
9. Itz Lily
10. Korcho
11. Miss Redoble
12. Wild About Her
13. Brazen
14. Regal Stage
15. California Salto
16. Agassi
18. The Cartoonist
Timeform,

