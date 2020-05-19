Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 May

#6 Blueant - Randwick R4 (05:35 BST)

Blueant booted up from the inside draw to sit on the speed, sticking on well to finish a one length second over 1400m at Hawkesbury. Will go forward and is expected to be in the finish again. Flinders has been ultra consistent this prep and should be involved, while Ulysses has claims from this mark.

#7 Archanna - Randwick R5 (06:10 BST)

Archanna proved too good on debut at Warwick Farm over 1300m and will have taken valuable race experience and fitness from the run, so is expected to follow up. Got Your Six will likely go forward and is expected to be prominent throughout, while Earth Song ran below expectations last time at Canterbury but is better than that.

#14 Regal Stage - Randwick R7 (07:20 BST)

Regal Stage was a debut winner at Hawkesbury and has been a model of consistency since, so is expected to be bang in the mix once more. Wild About Her showed good improvement last time and should strip fitter again, while Spirit Ridge makes his Australian debut.

