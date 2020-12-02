To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 December

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kenilworth on Wednesday...

"...leaving the impression he is building up to something..."

Timeform on Sir Michael

#5 Black Silver - Kenilworth R4 (12:40 GMT)

Black Silver improved from her debut run when beaten only a neck in second at Durbanville last time and that form very much sets the standard. There should be even more to come from her and she should prove too strong for Snow Dragon.

#1 Attorney General - Kenilworth R5 (13:20 GMT)

Attorney General continues to progress with racing, running his best race to date when beaten two lengths in second at Durbanville last time. That was his first try at this sort of trip, so he could improve again, and looks the percentage call here. Three-year-old Six Hills Giant looks the likeliest danger.

#3 Sir Michael - Kenilworth R7 (14:25 GMT)

Sir Michael won twice at this course last year and has run well in defeat the last twice, leaving the impression he is building up to something. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and he should prove too strong for Cane Lime 'N Soda and Sudden Star.

Recommended bets

Kenil (RSA) 2nd Dec (R4 1600m Mdn)

Wednesday 2 December, 12.40pm

Norvalspont
Lady Isabella
Daughter Of Zeus
Erturul
Black Silver
Golden Dah
Snow Dragon
Song
Kenil (RSA) 2nd Dec (R5 2400m Mdn)

Wednesday 2 December, 1.20pm

Attorney General
Twilight Zone
Orange Bitters
Six Hills Giant
Fly Over
Vision Of Fame
The Summons
Kenil (RSA) 2nd Dec (R7 1950m Hcap)

Wednesday 2 December, 2.25pm

Man About Town
Black Knap
Sir Michael
Sudden Star
Cane Lime N Soda
Fort Agopian
August Leaves
