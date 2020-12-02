Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 2 December

Kenil (RSA) 2nd Dec (R4 1600m Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 December, 12.40pm
|Norvalspont
|Lady Isabella
|Daughter Of Zeus
|Erturul
|Black Silver
|Golden Dah
|Snow Dragon
|Song
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kenilworth on Wednesday...
"...leaving the impression he is building up to something..."
Timeform on Sir Michael
#5 Black Silver - Kenilworth R4 (12:40 GMT)
Black Silver improved from her debut run when beaten only a neck in second at Durbanville last time and that form very much sets the standard. There should be even more to come from her and she should prove too strong for Snow Dragon.
#1 Attorney General - Kenilworth R5 (13:20 GMT)
Attorney General continues to progress with racing, running his best race to date when beaten two lengths in second at Durbanville last time. That was his first try at this sort of trip, so he could improve again, and looks the percentage call here. Three-year-old Six Hills Giant looks the likeliest danger.
#3 Sir Michael - Kenilworth R7 (14:25 GMT)
Sir Michael won twice at this course last year and has run well in defeat the last twice, leaving the impression he is building up to something. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and he should prove too strong for Cane Lime 'N Soda and Sudden Star.
