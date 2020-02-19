To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US
Timeform select three bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...should put up a much better showing back in these less competitive surroundings..."

Timeform on Teacher Drama

#4 Fourth Design - Tampa Bay R2 (18:00)

Fourth Design is worth siding with in this $8k claimer having not been seen to best effect on either of his last 2 outings (hampered start, trapped wide both times). He can get the better of No Choice, while Early Deligh can win the argument for third.

#7 Americandy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Americandy should strip fitter for his comeback run on dirt here earlier in the month and now switches back to turf, the surface he recorded his last win on. Juan Pablo heads the list of dangers, along with Tetsu, who should also be thereabouts.

#6 Teacher Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Teacher Drama was out of her depth when well beaten last time but should put up a much better showing back in these less competitive surroundings. Jackies Dream has been in a good vein of form of late and looks the one of the biggest threats.

Recommended bets

#4 Fourth Design - Tampa Bay R2 (18:00)
#7 Americandy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)
#6 Teacher Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Timeform,

