Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

#4 Fourth Design - Tampa Bay R2 (18:00)

Fourth Design is worth siding with in this $8k claimer having not been seen to best effect on either of his last 2 outings (hampered start, trapped wide both times). He can get the better of No Choice, while Early Deligh can win the argument for third.

#7 Americandy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Americandy should strip fitter for his comeback run on dirt here earlier in the month and now switches back to turf, the surface he recorded his last win on. Juan Pablo heads the list of dangers, along with Tetsu, who should also be thereabouts.

#6 Teacher Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Teacher Drama was out of her depth when well beaten last time but should put up a much better showing back in these less competitive surroundings. Jackies Dream has been in a good vein of form of late and looks the one of the biggest threats.

