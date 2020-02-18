To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

Kempton all-weather
Timeform pick out three bets in the UK on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye..."

Timeform on Central City

Back
Central City - 14:05 Newcaslte

Central City is now 4 lb below his last winning mark and, having proved his stamina for this trip when finishing runner-up at Wolverhampton recently, he looks primed to go well. He was beaten only by another well-treated sort who reacted well to first-time blinkers last time, and a repeat of that performance here will suffice in what doesn't look as strong of a race. The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye.

Lay
Glen Shiel - 15:10 Newcastle

Glen Shiel won well over this C&D last month, looking well suited by the drop back in trip, but this is a deeper race, and he could prove vulnerable. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks fair for the manor of the victory, but there was an element of that race falling apart, and the likes of last year's winner Keyser Soze and top-weight Librisa Breeze look big dangers.

Smart Stat
Dartington - 18:00 Kempton

£28.65 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Dartington is a well-bred sort who improved as expected from debut when finishing third in a similar event at Lingfield last time, clearly have learnt plenty from his initial experience. He attracted support on that occasion, too, and he remains capable of better still, so is worth backing again.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

