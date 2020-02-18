Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

Back

Central City - 14:05 Newcaslte

Central City is now 4 lb below his last winning mark and, having proved his stamina for this trip when finishing runner-up at Wolverhampton recently, he looks primed to go well. He was beaten only by another well-treated sort who reacted well to first-time blinkers last time, and a repeat of that performance here will suffice in what doesn't look as strong of a race. The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye.

Lay

Glen Shiel - 15:10 Newcastle

Glen Shiel won well over this C&D last month, looking well suited by the drop back in trip, but this is a deeper race, and he could prove vulnerable. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks fair for the manor of the victory, but there was an element of that race falling apart, and the likes of last year's winner Keyser Soze and top-weight Librisa Breeze look big dangers.

Smart Stat

Dartington - 18:00 Kempton

£28.65 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Dartington is a well-bred sort who improved as expected from debut when finishing third in a similar event at Lingfield last time, clearly have learnt plenty from his initial experience. He attracted support on that occasion, too, and he remains capable of better still, so is worth backing again.