Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

Newc 19th Feb (1m4f Hcap)
Wednesday 19 February, 2.05pm
|Central City
|Sweet Marmalade
|Tigray
|Liva
|Major Snugfit
|Tabou Beach Boy
|Glan Y Gors
|Ska Ridge
|Archive
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...
"The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye..."
Timeform on Central City
Back
Central City - 14:05 Newcaslte
Central City is now 4 lb below his last winning mark and, having proved his stamina for this trip when finishing runner-up at Wolverhampton recently, he looks primed to go well. He was beaten only by another well-treated sort who reacted well to first-time blinkers last time, and a repeat of that performance here will suffice in what doesn't look as strong of a race. The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye.
Lay
Glen Shiel - 15:10 Newcastle
Glen Shiel won well over this C&D last month, looking well suited by the drop back in trip, but this is a deeper race, and he could prove vulnerable. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks fair for the manor of the victory, but there was an element of that race falling apart, and the likes of last year's winner Keyser Soze and top-weight Librisa Breeze look big dangers.
Smart Stat
Dartington - 18:00 Kempton
£28.65 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Dartington is a well-bred sort who improved as expected from debut when finishing third in a similar event at Lingfield last time, clearly have learnt plenty from his initial experience. He attracted support on that occasion, too, and he remains capable of better still, so is worth backing again.
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
