Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 March

Racing on dirt
Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...returned to form with a good runner-up finish back on dirt last time..."

Timeform on Little Nichole

#1 Cocktail Skirt - Tampa Bay R1 (16:40)

Victor Carrasco Jr has a strong record with newly-claimed runners and his Cocktail Skirt can follow up her win from last time. Although yet to race on dirt, the selection has a pedigree that suggests she should be equally at home on the main track, so the switch is of little concern.

#7 Little Nicole - Tampa Bay R3 (17:45)

Little Nicole returned to form with a good runner-up finish back on dirt last time and is taken to go one better in this similar contest. Bonsai Benny ran too badly to be true last time and will be a player if back on song, while They Call Me Lucky can also make the places.

#7 Reckless Spirit - Tampa Bay R4 (18:15)

Reckless Spirit's most recent start is best overlooked given he encountered some problems at the start and ended up a long way out of his ground. He is better judged on previous efforts, several of which give him a strong chance in this company.

Recommended bets

#1 Cocktail Skirt – Tampa Bay R1 (16:40)
#7 Little Nicole – Tampa Bay R3 (17:45)
#7 Reckless Spirit – Tampa Bay R4 (18:15)

Yesterday's US SmartPlays returned £52.20

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 18th Mar (R1 7f Claim)

Wednesday 18 March, 4.40pm

Cocktail Skirt
Mi Tia Christina
Takeanotherchance
Patriotic Endeavor
Thirty Nine Seven
Shiny Surprise
Kupuri
Tampa (US) 18th Mar (R3 6f Claim)

Wednesday 18 March, 5.45pm

Sold On Salsa
R D Have Faith
Bonsai Benny
They Call Me Lucky
Sterling Queen
Sunshine Smiles
Little Nicole
Tampa (US) 18th Mar (R4 1m1f Claim)

Wednesday 18 March, 6.15pm

Bats Chance
High Heater
Global Dinner
Bronx Rumble
Mattys Express
Gator Posse
Reckless Spirit
