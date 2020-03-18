Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 March

#1 Cocktail Skirt - Tampa Bay R1 (16:40)

Victor Carrasco Jr has a strong record with newly-claimed runners and his Cocktail Skirt can follow up her win from last time. Although yet to race on dirt, the selection has a pedigree that suggests she should be equally at home on the main track, so the switch is of little concern.

#7 Little Nicole - Tampa Bay R3 (17:45)

Little Nicole returned to form with a good runner-up finish back on dirt last time and is taken to go one better in this similar contest. Bonsai Benny ran too badly to be true last time and will be a player if back on song, while They Call Me Lucky can also make the places.

#7 Reckless Spirit - Tampa Bay R4 (18:15)

Reckless Spirit's most recent start is best overlooked given he encountered some problems at the start and ended up a long way out of his ground. He is better judged on previous efforts, several of which give him a strong chance in this company.