Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 March

Horses in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform identify their three best bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...still open to further improvement and this looks a good opportunity for him..."

Timeform on Backpacker

#6 Rachel - Greyville R6 (13:50 GMT)

Rachel has remained in consistent form since her debut win last April, and this looks a good opportunity for her to double her career win tally. She showed improved form when runner-up at Scottsville last month and a repeat of that performance should see her go close again here. Her main opposition is likely to come in the form of Sheik's Storm, who improved for the step back in trip when second over this course-and-distance last time, and should go well again under what could be her optimum conditions.

#8 Spring Lightning - Greyville R7 (14:25 GMT)

Spring Lightning has struggled for form this term, but she took a step back in the right direction when fifth in a course-and-distance handicap last month. She looks weighted to go close here and is arguably the one to beat as she bids for her first win in handicap company. Pina Colada has found just one two good in each of her last two starts, and with the booking of Sherman Brown a positive, all looks set fair for another bold showing, while Satin Slipper can also go well in a competitive looking affair.

#4 Backpacker - Greyville R8 (15:00 GMT)

Backpacker has shown plenty to work on in his five career outings, and looked to be coming to the boil when showing much improved form to finish second in a course-and-distance maiden last month. He is still open to further improvement and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Lunafacation and Fireonthetrack both showed up impressively on their respective debuts but have struggled in more competitive company subsequently. They represent the main dangers provided they can put their recent efforts behind them.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Grey (RSA) 18th Mar (R6 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 18 March, 1.50pm

Cersei
Not Now Pussycat
Valeriana
Seraphina
Matadoras Parade
Rachel
Bling A Ding Ding
Sheiks Storm
Amber Forever
Grey (RSA) 18th Mar (R7 1600m Hcap)

Wednesday 18 March, 2.25pm

Popova
Satin Slipper
Call Me Tonight
Keep On Dancing
Just One More
Spiffy
Spring Lightning
Bequia
Mythical Magic
Fleek
Pina Colada
Netanya
Grey (RSA) 18th Mar (R8 1600m Plt)

Wednesday 18 March, 3.00pm

Fortified
Fireonthetrack
Backpacker
Tilmeeth
Mountain Of Gold
Academy Award
Backinthegame
Teichman
Manic Brawling
Lunafacation
Texas Fizz
Timeform,

