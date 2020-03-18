Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 March

#6 Rachel - Greyville R6 (13:50 GMT)

Rachel has remained in consistent form since her debut win last April, and this looks a good opportunity for her to double her career win tally. She showed improved form when runner-up at Scottsville last month and a repeat of that performance should see her go close again here. Her main opposition is likely to come in the form of Sheik's Storm, who improved for the step back in trip when second over this course-and-distance last time, and should go well again under what could be her optimum conditions.

#8 Spring Lightning - Greyville R7 (14:25 GMT)

Spring Lightning has struggled for form this term, but she took a step back in the right direction when fifth in a course-and-distance handicap last month. She looks weighted to go close here and is arguably the one to beat as she bids for her first win in handicap company. Pina Colada has found just one two good in each of her last two starts, and with the booking of Sherman Brown a positive, all looks set fair for another bold showing, while Satin Slipper can also go well in a competitive looking affair.

#4 Backpacker - Greyville R8 (15:00 GMT)

Backpacker has shown plenty to work on in his five career outings, and looked to be coming to the boil when showing much improved form to finish second in a course-and-distance maiden last month. He is still open to further improvement and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Lunafacation and Fireonthetrack both showed up impressively on their respective debuts but have struggled in more competitive company subsequently. They represent the main dangers provided they can put their recent efforts behind them.