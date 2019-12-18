Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 December

#4 Rough Night - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25 GMT)

Rough Night blew away all competition on a couple of occasions at Meadowlands in October before struggling in a more competitive contest here last month. Things didn't really go his way that day but he is back in calmer waters here and looks capable of landing this, with K D's Cat Bird and Nauti Buoy the biggest dangers.

#2 Sharp Holiday - Turf Paradise R7 (22:47 GMT)

After running out a gate to wire winner here in October, Sharp Holiday looked a little below form when turned out a month later. It didn't take her long to get back on track however, as she recovered from an awkward start to finish second by a neck here on her latest appearance. She is a consistent mare and is expected to be bang there again today, with Dancing Sunset and Shahalie Shari the ones to chase her home.

#4 Whirling - Turf Paradise R8 (23:15 GMT)

Whirling has been accustomed to running in a much better standard of race than this of late and can take advantage of a drop back in class to regain the winning thread. Calm Down Lady has some good recent form and could be the biggest danger, while El Bell Camp can claim the minor prize money.