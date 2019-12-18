Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 December
Timeform select their three best bets at Tampa Bay and Turf Paradise on Wednesday...
"...he is back in calmer waters here and looks capable of landing this..."
Timeform on Rough Night
#4 Rough Night - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25 GMT)
Rough Night blew away all competition on a couple of occasions at Meadowlands in October before struggling in a more competitive contest here last month. Things didn't really go his way that day but he is back in calmer waters here and looks capable of landing this, with K D's Cat Bird and Nauti Buoy the biggest dangers.
#2 Sharp Holiday - Turf Paradise R7 (22:47 GMT)
After running out a gate to wire winner here in October, Sharp Holiday looked a little below form when turned out a month later. It didn't take her long to get back on track however, as she recovered from an awkward start to finish second by a neck here on her latest appearance. She is a consistent mare and is expected to be bang there again today, with Dancing Sunset and Shahalie Shari the ones to chase her home.
#4 Whirling - Turf Paradise R8 (23:15 GMT)
Whirling has been accustomed to running in a much better standard of race than this of late and can take advantage of a drop back in class to regain the winning thread. Calm Down Lady has some good recent form and could be the biggest danger, while El Bell Camp can claim the minor prize money.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
#4 Rough Night - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25 GMT)
#2 Sharp Holiday - Turf Paradise R7 (22:47 GMT)
#4 Whirling - Turf Paradise R8 (23:15 GMT)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.