Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 December

#1 Fortune Flies - Kenilworth R6 (14:05 GMT)

Fortune Flies backed up her course win with a solid second here at the end of last term and continued in good heart on her reappearance with a good fourth in a handicap at the same venue. She looks the one to beat in this field and gets the nod ahead of Wallis Simpson and Jacqueline.

#9 Binoche - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

The unbeaten Binoche looks some way ahead of the rest of this field and should be up to winning this contest with a bit in hand. Amy Johnson is likely to be waiting in the wings if the selection fails to deliver, while Miss Honey also has place prospects.

#3 Croisette - Kenilworth R8 (15:15 GMT)

Croisette made an encouraging start to her career when runner-up on debut and confirmed that promise when going one better over course and distance last month. The three-year-old sets a good standard on her handicap debut and looks the one they all have to beat. Pippielangkous ran well on reappearance last month and can also play a major role, while Mon Cherie edges it as the selection for third.