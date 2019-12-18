To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 December

Horses in South Africa
Timeform pick out three bets from South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Kenilworth on Wednesday...

#1 Fortune Flies - Kenilworth R6 (14:05 GMT)

Fortune Flies backed up her course win with a solid second here at the end of last term and continued in good heart on her reappearance with a good fourth in a handicap at the same venue. She looks the one to beat in this field and gets the nod ahead of Wallis Simpson and Jacqueline.

#9 Binoche - Kenilworth R7 (14:40 GMT)

The unbeaten Binoche looks some way ahead of the rest of this field and should be up to winning this contest with a bit in hand. Amy Johnson is likely to be waiting in the wings if the selection fails to deliver, while Miss Honey also has place prospects.

#3 Croisette - Kenilworth R8 (15:15 GMT)

Croisette made an encouraging start to her career when runner-up on debut and confirmed that promise when going one better over course and distance last month. The three-year-old sets a good standard on her handicap debut and looks the one they all have to beat. Pippielangkous ran well on reappearance last month and can also play a major role, while Mon Cherie edges it as the selection for third.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

