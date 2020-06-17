Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

#8 Pollard Star - Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)

Pollard Star shaped as if very much in need of the run when fading into seventh here last month and should strip fitter this time. Tonedaddy makes some appeal on barn debut and should go well too, while The Great Loudini also needs a second look.

#5 Storm Advisory - Tampa Bay R5 (19:28)

Storm Advisory was a good third here last time but is versatile regarding distance, and today's drop back in trip shouldn't be an inconvenience. Small Fortune has a good record at this venue and may give the selection most to do, while Zorb is another that shouldn't be too far away.

#9 So High - Tampa Bay R6 (19:58)

Previously trained by John Gosden, So High is taken to make light of a 417-day layoff and strike at the first time of asking for new connections. His best form is a cut above anything this field can muster, and he should take all the beating if ready to roll following the long break. Black Prong and Felix the Fox may be the best of the opposition.