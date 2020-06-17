To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in America tonight
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"His best form is a cut above anything this field can muster..."

Timeform on So High

#8 Pollard Star - Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)

Pollard Star shaped as if very much in need of the run when fading into seventh here last month and should strip fitter this time. Tonedaddy makes some appeal on barn debut and should go well too, while The Great Loudini also needs a second look.

#5 Storm Advisory - Tampa Bay R5 (19:28)

Storm Advisory was a good third here last time but is versatile regarding distance, and today's drop back in trip shouldn't be an inconvenience. Small Fortune has a good record at this venue and may give the selection most to do, while Zorb is another that shouldn't be too far away.

#9 So High - Tampa Bay R6 (19:58)

Previously trained by John Gosden, So High is taken to make light of a 417-day layoff and strike at the first time of asking for new connections. His best form is a cut above anything this field can muster, and he should take all the beating if ready to roll following the long break. Black Prong and Felix the Fox may be the best of the opposition.

Recommended bets

#8 Pollard Star – Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)
#5 Storm Advisory – Tampa Bay R5 (19:28)
#9 So High – Tampa Bay R6 (19:58)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 17th Jun (R3 7f Claim)

Wednesday 17 June, 6.27pm

Seventysevenwilow
Tonedaddy
Jiffy Josh
Red Rose Cat
The Great Loudini
Sum Overture
Unspoiled Moments
Pollard Star
Tampa (US) 17th Jun (R5 7f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 17 June, 7.28pm

Ludington
Small Fortune
Tudox Expectations
Zorb
Storm Advisory
Ruffolo
Tampa (US) 17th Jun (R6 1m1f Allw)

Wednesday 17 June, 7.58pm

Eric The Salesman
Felix The Fox
Hey Big Guy
Exchequer
Chili Mac N Cheese
Black Prong
Gate Crew
So High
Simmardstrike
Timeform,

