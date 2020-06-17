To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform provide three bets from Greyville on Wednesday
Timeform identify three bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...a repeat of any of her recent efforts should see her go close."

Timeform on Coyote Girl

#7 Kilvington - Greyville R7 (14:15)

Kilvington broke her maiden at this course back in 2018, and though she is yet to win again since, she has returned in good form since the turn of the year, notably when a good second in a Scottsville handicap on her final appearance in February. The application of first-time cheekpieces seemed to do the trick on that occasion, and with the same headgear back on today, a bold showing looks to be on the cards. Noemi and Fire Faerie are two others that can go well.

#1 Rocket Fire - Greyville R8 (14:50)

Rocket Fire has been running creditably since the turn of the year and may have it in him to record a second career victory. He finished runner-up over this course and distance last time and looks well placed to go one better from the same mark. Red Eight is also in with a chance on the pick of his form, while Eastbrook makes up the shortlist.

#9 Coyote Girl - Greyville R9 (15:25)

Coyote Girl racked up a double at this course towards the back end of last year, before arguably improving further in her two subsequent runs, when narrowly beaten at this course in December, then at Scottsville in February. This step up in trip could play into her hands, and a repeat of any of her recent efforts should see her go close. Be Happy and Mirage are the pick of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#7 Kilvington – Greyville R7 (14:15)
#1 Rocket Fire – Greyville R8 (14:50)
#9 Coyote Girl – Greyville R9 (15:25)

Grey (RSA) 17th Jun (R7 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 2.15pm

Grey (RSA) 17th Jun (R8 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 2.50pm

Grey (RSA) 17th Jun (R9 1100m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 3.25pm

