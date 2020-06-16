Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

ChelmC 17th Jun (7f Hcap)
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...
"...appeals as the type that will have even more to offer now handicapping..."
Timeform on Animal Instinct
Animal Instinct - 18:50 Chelmsford
Animal Instinct made good run-to-run progress in three starts last year on the all-weather and appeals as the type that will have even more to offer now handicapping. That form is starting to work out with the fourth winning their next start, and the handicapper hasn't been too harsh with an opening mark of 79. Sir Mark Prescott has been among the winners since racing resumed and there is plenty to like about Animal Instinct's chances here.
Human Nature - 18:20 Chelmsford
Human Nature is sure to be popular turned out under a 4 lb penalty having won with a fair bit in hand at Kempton last week, never far away from the pace and quickly putting the race to bed inside the final furlong when asked to assert. He remains well treated on the pick of his form, but there are some other well-handicapped rivals in the field, notably Martineo, who shaped better than the bare result at Yarmouth recently.
Zefferino - 19:50 Chelmsford
£14.50 - Martin Bosley's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Zefferino was in cracking form last year, winning three times, including twice over this course and distance. Admittedly, he went off the boil after, but he has had a break since and, while he is higher in the weights than for those wins, he was rated higher in the past, so he should be competitive if returning in form.
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
