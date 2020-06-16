To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

All weather
Timeform pick out three best bets at Chelmsford on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...appeals as the type that will have even more to offer now handicapping..."

Timeform on Animal Instinct

Back
Animal Instinct - 18:50 Chelmsford

Animal Instinct made good run-to-run progress in three starts last year on the all-weather and appeals as the type that will have even more to offer now handicapping. That form is starting to work out with the fourth winning their next start, and the handicapper hasn't been too harsh with an opening mark of 79. Sir Mark Prescott has been among the winners since racing resumed and there is plenty to like about Animal Instinct's chances here.

Lay
Human Nature - 18:20 Chelmsford

Human Nature is sure to be popular turned out under a 4 lb penalty having won with a fair bit in hand at Kempton last week, never far away from the pace and quickly putting the race to bed inside the final furlong when asked to assert. He remains well treated on the pick of his form, but there are some other well-handicapped rivals in the field, notably Martineo, who shaped better than the bare result at Yarmouth recently.

Smart Stat
Zefferino - 19:50 Chelmsford

£14.50 - Martin Bosley's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Zefferino was in cracking form last year, winning three times, including twice over this course and distance. Admittedly, he went off the boil after, but he has had a break since and, while he is higher in the weights than for those wins, he was rated higher in the past, so he should be competitive if returning in form.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back Animal Instinct – 18:50 Chelmsford
Lay Human Nature - 18:20 Chelmsford
Smart Stat Zefferino - 19:50 Chelmsford

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

ChelmC 17th Jun (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Human Nature
Martineo
Royal Dynasty
Javelin
Atletico
Mount Wellington
In The Cove
Lothario
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 17th Jun (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 6.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Animal Instinct
Endowed
Hamish Macbeth
Juan Les Pins
All You Wish
Huraiz
Historic
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

ChelmC 17th Jun (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 7.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Three Cs
Andaleep
Furqaan
Caribbean Spring
Azets
Sir Hamilton
Zefferino
Willy Sewell
New Look
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles