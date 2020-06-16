Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

#10 Splendid Isolation - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)

Splendid Isolation won a maiden on debut but spent time on the sidelines after a solid effort this grade at Flemington. She gets a positive jockey booking and could have more to offer. Sword of Mercy has to be feared in search of a hat-trick, while He Can Star is also considered.

#6 Hapaira - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)

Hapaira is speedy and has a good draw, and is taken to control the race and will take plenty of beating. Caffrey looked an improved performer on return and could have more to offer, while Gold Mag can go well after a break.

#12 Miss Damita - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Miss Damita matched her best form when beaten a nose at this level at the mile against her own sex. Impressed in that powering home after missing the start. She has more to offer and the 3kg claim is very handy. Taksu will push forward and should go close, while Ridgewood Drive is respected down in grade.

