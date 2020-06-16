To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday...

"She has more to offer..."

Timeform on Miss Damita

#10 Splendid Isolation - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)

Splendid Isolation won a maiden on debut but spent time on the sidelines after a solid effort this grade at Flemington. She gets a positive jockey booking and could have more to offer. Sword of Mercy has to be feared in search of a hat-trick, while He Can Star is also considered.

#6 Hapaira - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)

Hapaira is speedy and has a good draw, and is taken to control the race and will take plenty of beating. Caffrey looked an improved performer on return and could have more to offer, while Gold Mag can go well after a break.

#12 Miss Damita - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Miss Damita matched her best form when beaten a nose at this level at the mile against her own sex. Impressed in that powering home after missing the start. She has more to offer and the 3kg claim is very handy. Taksu will push forward and should go close, while Ridgewood Drive is respected down in grade.

#10 Splendid Isolation - Sandown R6 (06:20 BST)
#6 Hapaira - Sandown R7 (06:55 BST)
#12 Miss Damita - Sandown R8 (07:30 BST)

Sand (AUS) 17th Jun (R6 1000m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 6.20am

Back Lay
1. Gibbon
2. Elite Legacy
3. Guess Again
4. He Can Star
5. Credible Witness
6. Breaker Of Chains
7. Ramp
8. Salty Kisses
9. Prussian Dream
10. Splendid Isolation
11. Sword Of Mercy
Sand (AUS) 17th Jun (R7 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 6.55am

Back Lay
2. Gold Mag
3. I Boogi
5. Muswellbrook
6. Hapaira
7. Tatunka
8. Trigger Point
9. Alsvin
10. Stornaway
11. Mrs Omalley
12. Caffrey
13. Maximak
14. Collectable
15. My Divas
16. Evil Cry
17. Do You Reckon
Sand (AUS) 17th Jun (R8 1800m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 7.30am

Back Lay
1. La Belle Jude
2. Maliseet
3. Ridgewood Drive
4. Play Me Now
5. Taksu
6. Blenders Edition
7. Smokin Pierro
8. Takumi
9. Boomstock
10. Dandre
11. Dunlani
12. Miss Damita
13. Jenkins
14. Taberna
15. Boltoutoftheblue
16. Tumanako
17. Rippa Choice
18. Lucas The Younger
19. Rajpipla
20. Entrez Boo
Timeform,

